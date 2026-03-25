If Paradise's Dylan Twist Is Legit, I Think That Gives Xavier The Upper Hand Against Sinatra

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the Paradise episode “The Final Countdown” via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.

With easy comparisons to make with the twisty and mystery-driven legacy of Lost, Paradise has given fans a ton of plotlines geared for nutty theorizing, and the second-to-last episode of Season 2 seemingly kinda-sorta justified all the speculation about Alex and the concept of a parallel universe. Julianne Nicholson’s Sinatra and Thomas Doherty’s Link finally met face to face, with the Bunker’s shady spearheader believing him to be her long-dead son Dylan. Or at least an alt-version of him.

It’s one of the wildest TV twists of anything that’s played out so far in the 2026 TV schedule, at least if true; there’s technically no guarantee that the finale will fully explain this mystery, or that it won't somehow also involve time travel. If that Link and Dylan connection does end up being legitimate, it actually gives Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier a massive advantage when he and Teri’s crew roll into Colorado. Assuming the Bunker isn’t destroyed by a nuclear meltdown, of course.

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Sinatra And Link's Meeting Revealed Several Details

Before dipping into true sci-fi territory, let's look at the hard (presumed) facts laid out during this tense pie-filled meet-up. First, Link says his group is 10,000-strong, and that they're stationed in smaller groups all over the place. That hasn't been proven true yet, but his confidence makes it sound like a believable boast.

Based on the quality of the apple pie he's given, Link correctly infers just how advanced Bunker life has remained, and initially states that the group wants to take over one of the Bunker's nuclear reactors. Only after does he lay out the grander scheme: to destroy Alex, though it's not 100% clear how much the outsiders know about it. That said, nobody balked when Sinatra implied Alex isn't a person, so it seems like everyone is on the same page there. (Sinatra took a quick trip to "visit" Alex at the end of the ep, and the location was one that Xavier and Link have seen in visions.)

The big bad mamma jamma of a reveal, however, came when Michael McGrady's Geiger used Link's "real" first name, Dylan. Sinatra then asked through her shock when he was born, only to learn that he shares a birthday with her late son. To anyone else, a mere coincidence, but to the woman who may or may not have used an AI algorithm to alter the course of reality, it's quite a zinger.

Sinatra appears to take it at face value that Link is an alt-timeline iteration of Sinatra's son, and bangs her oft-ignored hubby in celebration. However, the Bunker is about to crumble down around her thanks to not just Link's group, but Jeremy Bradford and Agent (or former Agent) Robinson. And I have to think she's going to go into full lockdown without allowing anyone else to enter the Colorado safe haven. Except she might have to let Xavier in.

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(Image credit: Hulu)

Xavier May Unwittingly Be Protecting Sinatra's Grandchild

Now that he's back with Teri after some hectic and emotionally fraught circumstances, Xavier's next must-accomplish goal is reconnecting with their two kids in the Bunker. But that's going to be far more challenging than escaping the location, since he'll likely be returning to a total s--tshow regarding Sinatra, Link and the threat of a nuclear meltdown.

Though he doesn't know it yet, he and Teri arguably possess the one thing that could guarantee their safe entry, or the safe return of their son and daughter. Namely, they have Link and Annie's baby. And if Sinatra's assumption about Link is correct, then that baby is kinda-sorta her grandchild, though I doubt the Bunker enforcer would be capable at this point of keeping that kid at arm's length if she catches a whiff of its potential identity.

Of course, all of that information's importance relies entirely on an outcome where Xavier, Sinatra and Link all become aware of the pertinent details in a timely fashion. Otherwise, Xavier won't realize he has such a key bargaining chip, and Sinatra might not grasp that she should handle Xavier and Teri with kid gloves, no pun intended.

All that said, I have no idea how Link/Dylan will react whenever he learns that he impregnated Annie during their time together. Maybe having a child will cause him to rethink how he wants his group to act, and what he wants to do about Alex. Or it might just spur him to act even faster and more diligently.

Hopefully the Season 2 finale can give us some answers when it drops on Hulu on Monday, March 30.