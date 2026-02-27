When Will Paradise End? The Creator Gave A Surprisingly Definitive Answer

Xavier Collins is officially out of the bunker and back on our screens, as Paradise Season 2 premiered on the 2026 TV schedule. Sterling K. Brown’s post-apocalyptic drama captivated audiences in its first season, genre-hopping from murder mystery to disaster film to political thriller, and already the second set of episodes has flipped the script on much of what we thought we knew. Does creator Dan Fogelman know where the story is headed? How many seasons will Paradise last? Surprisingly, he has those answers.

With the first three episodes of Paradise Season 2 now available to stream with a Hulu subscription, many fans are likely focused on questions like, “Who is Alex?” and “What is Sinatra up to?” But for all of the Lost comparisons that this series gets, there are also valid questions to be asked about the endgame. According to John Hoberg, executive producer and writer, Dan Fogelman has had a plan since the beginning, telling THR:

We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward.

That is certainly an interesting way to say the series will end after Season 3, and it gets my wheels turning about what kind of ending we’re in for. Complete global annihilation? Whatever the case, with Dan Fogelman involved, I can only imagine it will be emotional — I haven’t forgotten the This Is Us finale!

John Hoberg said Paradise was always mapped out to be three seasons, and before they’d even hired a writers room, there was a plan in place for each of the three, including Season 1 being in the bunker, Xavier venturing to the surface in Season 2 and the mysterious “final thing” that will occur in Episode 8 next month.

At this point, they’ve already plotted out most of Season 3, the writer said, despite not having an official renewal yet from Hulu. Assuming that comes as planned, Dan Fogelman and co. will wrap the story then.

I’m just happy to know Dan Fogelman, John Hoberg and the rest have a clear path in place for the Paradise ending, and if this was always envisioned as a three-season series, I’d imagine Hulu isn’t going to have any issues letting them see that vision through. That really beats series that go on for too long with no narrative purpose or — even worse — shows that get canceled before they can finish their story.

With the scope expanding so much in Season 2 to incorporate what’s happening on the Earth’s surface, as well as political tensions boiling over inside the bunker, it’s actually really nice to know we don’t have to worry very much about the fate of Paradise. Instead, we can savor Xavier’s quest, Sinatra’s scheming and the mysterious “Alex” plot with the knowledge that we’ve still got one more season to wrap up any outstanding questions.

Tune in for new episodes of Paradise each Monday on Hulu.