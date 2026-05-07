Charlie Cox Revealed How Tom Hiddleston Was Almost Involved In Daredevil: Born Again, And Now I Need It To Happen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latter recently brought us Daredevil: Born Again, which just released its Season 2 finale. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled to see Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock, and he recently revealed the awesome way Loki actor Tom Hiddleston was originally going to be involved. Talk about glorious purpose.

Cox has played Daredevil for a decade, and the success of Born Again means he's not stopping anytime soon. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 43-year-old actor revealed how Tom Hiddleston was initially going to join the fun, offering:

Well, the first season of Born Again was originally, before the strike, going to be 18 episodes long, and Tom was going to direct one of the episodes.

Well, my FOMO is through the roof. While it would have been thrilling to see Loki somehow appear in Daredevil: Born Again, I would have loved to see what Tom Hiddleston would have brought to the table as a director. Unfortunately, this was during the original planning for the series, prior to the WAG strike that shut down the industry. And it's unclear if he'll ever actually get involved in the acclaimed streaming series.

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Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again was originally going to be 18 episodes long, to the joy of fans like me. Eventually, the show was reworked, and that storyline was split into two 8-episode seasons instead. During this changeover, Tom Hiddleston was seemingly unable to direct any longer. Later in the same podcast appearance, Charlie Cox went on to share how close the Loki star got to getting behind the camera, offering:

One of the great losses of the back half of that original season, even though the changes that were made to the show were needed and necessary and made it much better. But he was gonna direct episode 12 or something. Yeah, we were already on the phone collaborating.

If only we could be a fly on the wall during these conversations. I have to wonder how cued into Daredevil: Born Again's story Tom Hiddleston was as a result of this planning, or if the narrative was changed as BTS changes occurred. Either way, Marvel fans would have loved to see what the Kong: Skull Island actor would have done with an episode of the streaming series.

Production on Born Again's third season has already begun, so hopefully Tom Hiddleston can get involved sometime in the future. Luckily for fans of the MCU, he's reprising his role as Loki as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is streaming in its entirety over on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for Tom Hiddleston, he can be seen in Doomsday on December 18th.