Daredevil: Born Again's Finale Had Me Geeking Out Over An MCU Veteran's Return

Major spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale, which is streamable via Disney+ subscription, lie ahead.

Well, the latest chapter in the Man Without Fear’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to an end. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is officially in the books amid the 2026 TV schedule, and it certainly went out with a bang. The season finale is filled with massive developments, including some major changes for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk (Kingpin). On top of all that, though, the episode also treats fans to the return of a beloved MCU character and, quite frankly - not that Frank, though - I’m pumped about it.

(Image credit: Marvel)

A Powerful MCU Hero Makes Their Long-Hoped-For Reappearance In The Born Again Finale

Going into the season, something that excited fans was the return of Jessica Jones (once again played by Krysten Ritter), and she finally appeared just weeks ago. With Jones back in the fold, of course, MCU lovers have also been hoping to see a hero with close ties to the hard-drinking P.I.

Article continues below

Then glory be, the closing moments of Born Again’s finale, “The Southern Cross,” show Jones within her Alias Investigations office alongside her daughter, Danielle. Who walks in to join the pair? None other than Luke Cage, who’s Jessica’s partner and Danielle’s father.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The reemergence of Cage, who’s played by the returning Mike Colter, comes after a recent update on his status. In the season’s penultimate episode, Jones confronts the enigmatic Mr. Charles about his attack on her home, and it’s during that chat that Charles reveals Luke is doing assignments for him overseas. The bulletproof hero’s time doing “the Lord’s work” seems to be over as, once he’s reunited with Jessica and his daughter, he tells the former he’s done completing tasks for Charles, who’s since recruited Benjamin Pointdexter.

Cage’s return makes sense for a few reasons and, ahead of this episode, Colter had been discussing the prospect of playing Harlem’s hero again. While the actor didn’t confirm whether he’d actually return, he stressed that it was the right time for the former Defender to show up again. Now, of course, before this cameo, some fans may have seen leaked set photos that revealed Cage’s presence in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Regardless of that, though, I’m just psyched that he’s officially back after a seven-year absence.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

How Could Luke Cage Figure Into The MCU Moving Forward?

As previously mentioned, Colter’s Cage appears in leaked photos from the set of Born Again Season 3, yet fans still don’t know exactly how he factors into the story. I can only speculate as to what lies ahead for the hero though, at the very least, it feels like a given that he’ll spring back into action as a do-gooder. On that note, it would be particularly interesting to see him co-found Heroes for Hire alongside Danny Rand (a.k.a. Iron Fist).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The prospect of seeing Luke back in the superhero game is fun, but I also want to see the writers further develop his dynamic with Jessica. Additionally, it’d be great if Daredevil’s creative team could fill in some blanks on Cage since he established himself as the sheriff of Harlem and last appeared in the Jessica Jones series finale. All in all, I’m hopeful that Mike Colter’s Cage will continue to evolve in interesting ways and, I remain giddy over the fact that he’s officially back in this continuity.

Stream all of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 now on Disney+, and watch episodes of Luke Cage with that subscription as well. Also, read up on upcoming Marvel TV shows, some of which are set to air later this year.