If You Need An Amazon Fire TV Stick, There's A Great Black Friday Deal

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Amazon is running some tremendous specials on Fire Sticks for Black Friday. Most of the models are discounted at fifty percent off the normal price, and you can get one that has Alexa voice remote capabilities for twenty-five bucks. That’s a really good deal, and if you’re in the market for an Amazon TV Fire Stick, you should really consider adding it to your cart.

In fact, you can check out some specifics about one of the Fire Sticks in question below or right here…

$24.99 at Amazon Fire Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 at Amazon. 50% Off

A few years ago, I switched from using the smart capabilities on my TV to using an Amazon TV Fire Stick for streaming, and it was a great decision. It loaded way faster, worked more efficiently and produced a much better user experience. I’ve never looked back. Earlier this year, I decided to take the next step and get a Fire Stick for my other television, and it was absolutely worth the money.

So, if you’re currently still using your Smart TV for streaming or if you’re a one Fire Stick household and thinking about becoming a two Fire Stick household, I’d encourage you to think about the above deal. It’s not going to get much cheaper than the current prices, and if you order now, you should be able to beat the Christmas ordering rush and get your package quickly.

For those of you who are really out of the loop, the Amazon TV Fire Stick is a digital media player and microconsole that allows you to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Peacock and more through your television. It offers an easy to navigate home screen where you can input all your login information for whatever you subscribe to, and you can watch everything in one place. It’s way easier than trying to use your Smart TV’s built-in capabilities, and at this price, it should be worth it for most users.

If you’re particularly tech savvy, you can also integrate many of the Fire Sticks, including the one above, into your home Alexa. That’ll allow you to check the temperature, turn up the volume on your TV and do a whole bunch of other nifty things.

If you are looking for something more exhaustive, there are also good sales on other models as well, including a 4K Max option and a Fire TV Cube.