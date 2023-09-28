I'm Glad Sex Education Is Back, But It Feels Like Season 4 Missed The Plot

The streaming wars are currently in full effect, and there are a number of different services to choose from. Each has some big TV shows, and those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to Season 4 of Sex Education . I’m happy the coming of age comedy is back, but it feels like Season 4 kind of missed the plot. Here’s what I mean.

Sex Education ’s title offers what the original premise of the show was. Various teenagers struggle with their bodies and sexuality, with all sorts of hilariously uncomfortable events occurring. Protagonists Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) eventually start dolling out sex and relationship advice to their peers, forming a personal connection in the process. But everything got turned on its head for the show’s fourth season on Netflix.

The new episodes of Sex Education are no longer set at Moordale Secondary School following the events of Season 3’s finale . A number of characters were written out entirely, while the largest ones were split up; most went to the new term at Cavendish Sixth Form College, Maeve traveled to America for Wallace University, and Adam (Connor Swindells) forgoes school and finds an apprenticeship.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it’s understandable that Sex Education eventually switched things up, it feels like the titular act itself has become less important. Otis is fighting to start his own clinic at Cavendish because there’s already a popular one by a student named O. Even Gillian Anderson’s Jean Millburn is initially not dispensing advice thanks to the stressors and exhaustion of being a single parent to her newborn Joy. Where are all the sexual hi-jinx?

Then there’s the way that Maeve and Adam’s stories were handled. Because neither of them are enrolled at Cavendish, they are kept apart from the main cast for a number of episodes. This means that we have to not-so-patiently wait for them to interact with regular scene partners like Ncuti Gatwa’s Eric and Aimee Lou Wood’s Aimee. And that’s yet another reason why Season 4 of Sex Education simply feels like it’s missing some of the magic. At least, in my opinion.

Plenty of shows ebb and flow, making bold choices that don’t always pay off for the fans. Unfortunately for anyone dissatisfied with the new batch of episodes, there’s not going to be any comeback. Namely because Sex Education officially ended with Season 4. Although fans were pleased when Maeve and Jean finally got to meet for the first time.