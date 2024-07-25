Spoilers ahead for Lost.

The streaming wars are a funny thing. Because while each service is producing its own new content, they also give new generations and opportunity to binge-watch shows and movies from before their time. Case in point: Lost recently arrived on Netflix, and the internet has been abuzz with reactions. I'm rewatching Lost for the first time on Netflix, and it's even better the second time.

After it ended, Lost's controversial finale was long-debated; some longtime fans weren't happy with the flash side ways and the cast's reunion at the church. In some ways this has overshadowed the legacy of the show, which is now streaming in its entirety with a Netflix subscription. I've been re-watching Lost with my partner who had never seen it, and I've got to say that the second time might be even more enjoyable.

Lost's pilot episode is immediately gripping, and it broke all sorts of records at the time for being so expensive. And throughout the first three seasons in particular, it feels like every episode is going according to a master plan. Characters are introduced in as early as Episode 1 that come back in a major way, and there's a ton of seeds planted that ended up paying off in a big way later on.

For instance, we have to wait until deep into Season 2 to finally find out what Kate did to get herself arrested. And the arrival of Desmond's girlfriend Penny (and her infamous boat) is teased way earlier than her eventual debut in the Season 2 finale. There's the slow burn with each character's backstory, and having that context during the rewatch makes for a very different (and delightful) experience.

(Image credit: ABC)

Lost aired on ABC from 2004-2011, so the first few seasons were very long. The first three seasons all have over 20 episodes, and despite how accustomed I've gotten to with shorter seasons, the science-fiction series doesn't feel like it's dragging at any point. This is a testament to just how entertaining and intriguing the story is, as well as the performances given by Lost's ensemble cast. And that includes the bevy of fantastic guest stars, as well as the series regulars.

Another way that Lost is impressing me on my second watch is its penchant for killing off major characters. Rather than trying to keep the entire cast contracted for all six seasons on the air, major characters are killed off as early as Season 1. Even more impressive is the fact that so many of them decided to return for Season 6's flash sideways plot line and that finale at the church.

I haven't finished my rewatch yet, so it's possible that my feelings will evolve as we get deeper into Lost's less popular seasons. And I still maintain that the series finale isn't nearly as bad ones like Dexter and Game of Thrones.

Lost is streaming in its entirety on Netflix now. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.