'It Gets Crazier': Melanie Lynskey Teases What's Coming In Yellowjackets' Final Season

Every streaming service has some hit shows, and those with a Paramount+ subscription with Showtime are treated to the dark and twisty drama Yellowjackets. The series features an all-star cast and a story told across two timelines, and I've been a super fan since Day 1. Yellowjackets is ending with Season 4, and Melanie Lynskey recently teased what to expect when the show finally wraps up.

Lynskey plays adult Shauna in Yellowjackets, with her performance earning her two consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress. Pit Girl's identity was revealed in the Season 3 finale, and there will be just a few more episodes to wrap up all the other mysteries. In a video from The Today Show's YouTube, the Heavenly Creatures actress spoke about the show's ending, offering:

The show has been crazy. It gets crazier

She's not wrong. Yellowjackets has been full of wild twists, cannibalism, and surprising character deaths, so the fact that Season 4 will be even more crazy is saying something. The pressure is on for the acclaimed series to stick the landing and join the ranks of TV shows that actually ended well. Regardless, Melanie Lynskey's comments are sure to go viral and help buoy anticipation for the final batch of episodes.

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Yellowjackets' final season won't arrive until late November, so the cast is going to have to continue guarding its secrets for the time being. While Lynskey was careful not to reveal too much, she did hype up the show's eventual conclusion. As she put it in the same interview:

We were all just like 'Wow okay.' But it's a fun ending. Everyone gets a fun ending.

This is definitely encouraging, because I would hate if Yellowjackets didn't end in a satisfying way. Plenty of shows have struggled in this department over the years, just look at Game of Thrones' controversial ending or the original series finale of Dexter. But if "everyone" gets a good ending we might be in for a great fourth season. Fingers crossed.

(Image credit: Showtime)

As previously mentioned, there are a ton of lingering mysteries for Yellowjackets to solve during its fourth and final season on the air. For instance, fans want answers about the No-Eyes Man, as well as what happened to Crystal's body. I also want to know who burned down the Cabin at the end of Season 2, and who the mysterious man was that was shown during Jackie's death scene. Then there's the team's rescue, and how they eventually decided to hide the wild things they did to survive... including killing and eating each other. Clearly there's a ton of balls in the air, as well as a big ensemble cast of characters to service throughout Season 4.

Yellowjackets will debut its final season on November 20th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that Melanie Lynskey's comments translate to a satisfying series finale.