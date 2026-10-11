Wait, Is The Challenge About To Be Canceled? Fans (And A Cast Member) Have Thoughts

The Challenge has essentially become a staple of reality TV, considering how long it's been on the air. MTV’s hit competition show debuted back in 1998, and it has long entertained audiences by showing various contestants completing wild tasks for major cash prizes. As it stands, the Real World spinoff is in its 42nd season, which is airing amid the 2026 TV schedule. However, one of the series’ most notable stars is now alleging that season will be the show’s last, and fans have quite a few thoughts.

Cory Wharton made the claim that The Challenge may have been canceled after over 40 seasons. The veteran reality TV star shared that major allegation in a video posted to social media and shared his thoughts after being asked if he’d return for a future season. In the clip (which has since been shared to X), Wharton expresses his doubts about the series making a return, and his reasoning is based on a key behind-the-scenes detail. When discussing this “breaking news,” he said:

I don’t think The Challenge is coming back. Nobody’s gotten calls about next season. They usually call us six months in advance just to see your availability. No one’s gotten that call. We don’t have a reunion. The show’s doing bad. So it’s just like…. Let’s be real, the season went downhill after I left and after Nelson [Thomas] and the other guys left.

The latest season of Challenge is subtitled Cutthroat and serves as a follow-up of sorts to the 2010 season of the same name. Season 42 premiered this summer for Paramount+ subscription holders, marking a major shift for the show, given episodes have historically aired on MTV first. As of this writing, only 11 episodes have aired, and the season is set to wrap up later this month with three more installments. As of this writing, neither MTV nor its parent company have commented on the show’s fate or whether it might cut ties with cast members.

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Even though it’s yet to be confirmed whether this reality TV show will be canceled, fans aren’t holding back their thoughts. In the comments section of the X post, some fans expressed disappointment, while others don’t seem too fazed by the notion of the franchise ending. Check out some of the responses:

@DianeSpinelli2 : Omg I hope not. I love the challenge.

: Omg I hope not. I love the challenge. @Jnsanchez : Having 30 seasons or whatever of the same people is what has tanked the show.

: Having 30 seasons or whatever of the same people is what has tanked the show. @Snobcollective : This is definitely the weakest season. The rookies can’t hold their own.

: This is definitely the weakest season. The rookies can’t hold their own. @Alicia69382789 : It's actually 🔥this season !!

: It's actually 🔥this season !! @585MrVegas : This season sucked but [I’m] still watching. I hope [it’s] not canceled.

: This season sucked but [I’m] still watching. I hope [it’s] not canceled. @LOUDgossip: Honestly I think it’s time the show ends. I’ve watched since the very 1st season & it’s been so watered down & lackluster for yearssss. The fact that it’s been on so long is a blessing but nothing lasts forever.

Cory Wharton has been keeping fans updated on The Challenge throughout the year, and some of his claims have been legitimate. However, it’s honestly hard to say if he’s right about the show having reached its conclusion. A major variable that should be mentioned is that MTV’s parent company, Paramount Skydance, recently merged with Warner Bros. Discovery and is now set to become Skydance. Theoretically, that merger could signify content-related cuts but, theoretically, a new season of Challenge could also be delayed due to the major business move.

Those are just theories, of course, and we’ll ultimately just have to wait and see whether Wharton, Johnny Bananas and more are invited back for another season of The Challenge. And, if the show doesn’t come back, it’ll truly mark the end of an era. For now, stream new episodes of the show, which hit Paramount+ on Wednesdays.