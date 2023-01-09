In Latest Cancellation News, Netflix Just Axed The Inside Job After Renewing It And Fans Are Sounding Off

If all had gone according to plan, the dark animated comedy Inside Job would be appearing on the 2023 TV schedule at some point. The fairly new series had already previously been renewed for Season 2, and fans couldn’t have been happier. However, in the increasingly volatile world of streaming business, another casualty has been claimed, and Netflix made a reversal to its decision. Now the show's fans are sounding off pretty loudly about the move the streamer made.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s Surprise Decision Regarding Inside Job

Yesterday, news broke that despite renewing the show for a second season, Inside Job has been cancelled. Just a couple of months after the latest batch of episodes premiered, the streamer has apparently made the call to pull the plug on the animated conspiracy comedy. Series creator/EP Shion Takeuchi confirmed the news on Twitter with this message:

I’m sorry guys, it’s true.💔#insidejob pic.twitter.com/MQZJ3S7gRDJanuary 9, 2023 See more

The second half of Inside Job’s first season premiered a day after another fan-favorite Netflix series debuted. Sci-fi thriller and also-cancelled Netflix show 1899, found itself disappointing fans and creators alike by being handed its walking papers. However, in the case of the follow-up from the creators of the streaming hit Dark, there wasn’t an already-approved second season renewal on the table.

It's the reversal that has made fans of the offbeat product a bit upset.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Fans Are Reacting To Inside Job’s Cancellation

A wide swath of disapproval has hit social media when it comes to Inside Job’s sudden departure. Dana Terrace , creator/ep of The Disney Channel’s The Owl House, had some pretty strong words about how their subscriber money was being used:

Time to cancel my NF sub if they’re not gonna gimme anything to invest in. What the fuuuuuck.

Terrace wasn’t the only Netflix subscription holder that had an axe to grind with the streaming provider’s decisions. Also threatening to cancel their account, our next upset fan invoked the name of other dearly departed shows like Santa Clarita Diet:

@netflix I draw the line at y'all cancelling all my favorite shows First Sabrina,Santa Clarita and now inside job y'all just about lost me as a customer 🤧😭😭 #Netflix #insidejob #cancelled you kept paradise pd but cancelled inside jobJanuary 9, 2023 See more

User “ Awestruck Vox ” is another voice of disappointment who can’t seem to grasp why this network would cancel such a beloved product. Though Inside Job wasn’t the only series they seemed to be mourning, as the recently cancelled Pantheon from AMC+ got a shout out as well.

That message (which we fixed for capitalization) was accompanied by art of a sad human-looking wolf sitting hunched over on the edge of a bed:

Inside Job cancelled despite trending every new episode drop. Pantheon cancelled after one season despite Season 2 being finished.

Turning back to the example of 1899, we now have an idea on why that series, and possible Inside Job, both found themselves terminated. With Netflix’s 28-day viewership rule dictating the success of a series by how many people stream it to completion within its first four weeks, the numbers just might not have been there for this project.

Business formulas and rules aside, this decision isn’t sitting well with those who were really looking forward to that second season. That takes us to our next reaction, shared below:

Why the actual fuck did @netflix cancel one of the greatest animated shows of the modern age? *Especially* after they had confirmed that season 2 was gonna happen??? Absolute cowards.#insidejob #InsideJobnetflixJanuary 9, 2023 See more

Naturally, fans have started a petition to get Inside Job resurrected from the woes of cancellation. Whether that will work, or if another network will look into stepping in to save the day as is the case with HBO Max’s Minx, is yet to be seen. For now, if you want to enter the world of Inside Job, is still available to stream, for the time being, on Netflix. And you can check out the full graveyard of dead series with our TV shows that were cancelled or ended in 2022 list.