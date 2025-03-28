Intimacy Coordinators Aren’t Just There To Make Actors Comfortable, Says Michelle Williams. They Also Taught Her ‘How To Give A Better Blow Job’
Michelle Williams worked with an intimacy coordinator on the show Dying for Sex.
Michelle Williams is about to burst onto the 2025 TV schedule in the FX series Dying for Sex, and as the title implies, there will be a lot of sex involved. So, now she’s opening up about her new series, filming sex scenes and working with an intimacy coordinator. She also revealed why these coordinators aren’t just there to make actors comfortable. There’s a lot more to the work they do.
For a bit of context, Dying for Sex is based on a podcast of the same name that tells the real-life story of a woman named Molly who was terminally ill and determined to have a major sexual awakening before she died. The show follows her through that, and it tracks her friendship with her best friend and caretaker, Nikki. As you’d imagine, to make a show like this, an intimacy coordinator was involved, as Williams, who plays Molly, explained to Vanity Fair:
This isn’t the first time the job of an intimacy coordinator has been described this way. For example, while explaining how these folks construct a steamy scene, Halina Reijn, the director of Babygirl, compared them to stuntmen. She explained that they both safely choreograph scenes and “teach you little tricks that actually are way less intimate to do” but look “more extreme” on screen.
Williams' point was similar. She praised how their coordinator taught them the scenes like a dance, and she also learned how to do things like give a fake blow job, as she said:
This all goes along with making sure consent is present, as Bridgerton’s coordinator once explained. It’s all about keeping everyone comfortable, but it’s also about figuring out how to effectively film intimate moments logistically.
Along with explaining all the work she did with her intimacy coordinator and why she thought it was “great,” Michelle Williams also weighed in on the debate about the necessity of them. In the past, Shailene Woodley said she didn’t enjoy working with intimacy coordinators. And Katherine Heigl didn’t love them at first, but has since changed her tune on them. Mikey Madison's comments about not using one for Anora also sparked some big discourse around the award season.
So, when asked about some actors being “more resistant to intimacy coordinators,” the Blue Valentine star said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
With a Hulu subscription, you don't just get access to its originals and ABC's programming, you also get FX's award-winning catalog. For as little as $9.99 per month after a 30-day free trial, you can stream everything from The Bear to Fargo to Dying for Sex.
Overall, Michelle Williams found her time working with an intimacy coordinator “extremely worthwhile,” and it sounds like it really enhanced her experience on Dying for Sex.
Now, to see all this work in action, you can check out Dying for Sex with a Hulu subscription on April 4.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Rewatching Poker Face Season 1, I Have A Strange Hope For Season 2
1923's Robert Patrick Gets Candid About Health Challenges After Fans Asked If He Was Wearing A 'Fat Suit'