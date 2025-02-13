Invincible Season 3 Is Great, But My Biggest Complaint About Season 2 Hasn't Been Fixed Yet

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with new projects arriving on both the small and silver screens. Outside of the main cinematic universe, the Invincible show is airing for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. I've been really enjoying Season 3, but one complaint I had about the second season still hasn't been fixed just yet. Hear me out.

Invincible Season 3 started off with a bang, with Steven Yeun's title character become far more powerful and having a serious conflict with Cecil. While J.K. Simmons returned as Omni-Man, he's still only appearing briefly during the first few episodes. And given how much I missed him in Season 2 and how stunning Simmons' performance is in the role, I need more of the series' main antagonist/antihero.

Obviously we're only a few episodes into Season 3, so it's possible that Omni-Man will become a more consistent presence later in the season. In fact I hope I'm wrong, and we get to see him have some much-needed conflicts with Mark, Debbie, and Oliver. He's such a fascinating character, and I need to hear more of Simmons' dulcet tones.

Season 3 has already given us some major payoffs, such as Mark and Eve finally getting together after all this time. And with Omni-Man admitted he missed his wife, I have a feeling the family drama is going to take center stage. I just hope that it ends up resulting episodes-long appearances with Simmons' powerful character. Because while Season 2's episode on Thraxa was great, it was really the only one that put Nolan back at the front of the narrative.

Omni-Man instantly captured the attention of folks watching Invincible, especially after Episode 1's brutal murder of the Guardians of the Globe. Throughout all of Season 1 we wondered about his motives, before he eventually revealed the true mission of the Viltrumites, and brutally beat up his own son in a world-spanning battle. He departed Earth afterward, and has largely only appeared in brief scenes in the season and a half that followed.

All that being said, I'm thrilled the show is already back for a third season. Season 2 of Invincible was split into two parts, which made the pacing really come to a halt... especially for the gap between seasons. And as previously mentioned, I am really liking the direction of Season 3. I simply want more of a fan favorite character, and the outstanding voice actor that goes along with it. The Invincible voice cast is absolutely stacked, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Walter Goggins and more. New episodes air Thursdays on Amazon Prime as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. Hopefully we get more of Omni-Man soon.