Invincible Showrunner Robert Kirkman Explains Why Ezra Miller’s Role Was Recast, Admits Splitting Season 2 In Half Was ‘Not The Best’

Invincible Season 2 is finished, and since it’s hard to say when Season 3 will premiere to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, we’ll have to keep ourselves entertained by thinking about what happened in this last batch of episodes. For example, the Season 2 finale included a fun Spider-Man homage and Batman easter egg, and in the penultimate episode, it was revealed that Eric Bauza had taken over Ezra Miller’s role of D.A. Sinclair. Invincible showrunner Robert Kirkman, who also wrote the original comic book series, has now opened up about this recasting, as well as admitted that splitting Season 2 in half was not the best, though there was a good reason for doing so.

Let’s start with Miller, who’s best known in the superhero space for playing The Flash in the DCEU era of the DC movies in order. The actor was tapped to take part in the Invincible Season 1 episode “You Look Kinda Dead” as D.A. Sinclair, the young mad scientist who created the Reanimen, and among the people harmed in his twisted experiments was Rich Sheridan, William Francis Clockwell’s boyfriend. On the subject of why Bauza is now voicing the character instead of Miller, Kirkman told Variety the following:

Like we saw with the Rick Sheridan role that was played by Jonathan Groff in Season 1 and Luke Macfarlane in Season 2 and similar to Game of Thrones when you have a cast that’s this large and you’re recording in different times, sometimes availabilities are going to shift and recasting is going to be necessary. I think it’s going to be something that’s going to happen from time to time with this show. I think that Eric Bauza is an immense talent and I am loving working with him, it’s a real opportunity to work with somebody that is so experienced in animation and has the skills and wealth of experience that he has. And I hope that Warner Bros. figures out a way to release the Coyote vs. Acme movie.

Invincible Season 1 aired back in spring 2021, and in between then and Season 2’s run, Ezra Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, faced numerous controversies in their personal life. However, from what Robert Kirkman said, this Invincible recasting doesn’t stem from playing damage control in response to said controversies, but is merely due to Miller being unavailable to reprise D.A. Sinclair. Miller has largely stayed out of the public spotlight after releasing a public apology, pleading guilty to trespassing and responding to the protective order against them expiring, so maybe that had something to do with them not playing Sinclair again. In any case, Kirkman sounds content with Bauza taking over as the character, who appeared in “I’m Not Going Anywhere” when Cecil checked in to see if the Reanimen could be sent in to help Mark Grayson fight Anissa. Alas, they were nowhere field-ready.

As for the way Invincible Season 2 was released, the first four episodes were released in November 2023, and the second half followed in mid-March. When asked about what the fan reaction has been to the sophomore season being split up, Kirkman responded:

I’ve certainly heard from people who didn’t care for it. I understand that when you’re enjoying a thing and it gets taken away and given back to you at a later date — not the best. But it was a necessity for the production of Season 2. Overall, I think it went well. The response to the last half of Season 2 has very much been, ‘Wish there hadn’t been a split, love the last half of Season 2.’ We’re still hitting number one on the Amazon platform. I don’t think it caused any real, lasting detriment to the show. But, you live and learn so we’ll have to see how things go moving forward.

So this was prompted by a production necessity rather than Amazon just wanting to shake things up with how it delivered new episodes of Invincible. As Robert Kirkman pointed out, apparently this strategy, while unpopular, didn’t deter from Invincible remaining one of the best Prime Video shows. Still, it sounds like if possible, he’ll want to avoid splitting Season 3 up too, so let’s cross our fingers that production goes smoothly enough that the next batch of episodes can be released week after week uninterrupted.

We’ll keep you apprised on what Invincible Season 3 has in store once the updates start coming in, but you can keep yourself entertained until then by seeing what shows are currently airing or arriving soon with the 2024 TV schedule.