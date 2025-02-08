Now That Mark And Eve Are Together In Invincible, Steven Yeun And Gillian Jacobs Give Their Honest Opinions On If It’ll Last
Did somebody say superhero romance?
Spoilers for the opening Invincible Season 3 episodes are below! If you’re not caught up with the series, you can check out the first three episodes with an Amazon subscription.
Invincible Season 3 has finally premiered as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and its first three episodes packed a punch – literally. One of the biggest moments was watching Mark and Eve finally become a couple after two seasons of waiting. But while romance is sweet, both the voice actors behind the characters, Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs, have their thoughts on the superhero couple.
As someone who loves a good romance, I knew I needed to ask the actors prior to the premiere of Invincible Season 3 if they thought this anticipated couple would last. Steven Yeun (Mark) was open that he hasn’t read the “end of the comics” just yet, so he’s just as in the dark as we are — aside from liking their “chemistry”:
As for Jacobs, the former Community cast member commented that they really are complimentary to each other, as they both understand what is at stake with the world, but that life gets in the way and that the future is always ‘unknown’ with their dangerous jobs:
Jacobs continued, saying that another aspect is that they’re “really young,” and that while this relationship is fun, there’s still a lot to learn:
I mean, Invincible really is the perfect superhero show because it doesn’t necessarily follow everything the Robert Kirkman-created comics do. There are surprises, twists and things that we never quite know are going to happen. Mark and Eve’s relationship could end up playing out exactly how it does in the comics – or it could go in an opposite direction.
But for now, I’m with both of them – I love the relationship so far (from the episodes I have seen), and I really hope it keeps expanding and growing as someone who loves a good superhero romance.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Invincible Season 3 is already shaking up to be a fun one, with Omni-Man’s shift in direction, the tease of old enemies and much more We’re all just here for the ride for this fantastic Amazon Prime show. Let the superhero couples reign, please don’t let anything bad happen to them!
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
High Potential’s Amirah J Told Me The Story Behind ‘The Sweetest Moment’ She Shared With Kaitlin Olson, And I’m Not Crying, You Are
After Kathy Bates Won A Major Award For Matlock, Are Network TV Dramas Making An Awards Show Comeback?