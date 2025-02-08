Now That Mark And Eve Are Together In Invincible, Steven Yeun And Gillian Jacobs Give Their Honest Opinions On If It’ll Last

Spoilers for the opening Invincible Season 3 episodes are below! If you’re not caught up with the series, you can check out the first three episodes with an Amazon subscription .

Invincible Season 3 has finally premiered as part of the 2025 TV schedule , and its first three episodes packed a punch – literally. One of the biggest moments was watching Mark and Eve finally become a couple after two seasons of waiting. But while romance is sweet, both the voice actors behind the characters, Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs, have their thoughts on the superhero couple.

As someone who loves a good romance, I knew I needed to ask the actors prior to the premiere of Invincible Season 3 if they thought this anticipated couple would last. Steven Yeun (Mark) was open that he hasn’t read the “end of the comics” just yet, so he’s just as in the dark as we are — aside from liking their “chemistry”:

I haven't read the end of the comics, so I actually don't know where they're headed, personally. But I like their chemistry and I like their complementary styles. Maybe they don't end up together long-term, but they'll always have that experience of growing together. Or maybe they will. Actually, I have no idea. I think it looks good right now, personally.

As for Jacobs, the former Community cast member commented that they really are complimentary to each other, as they both understand what is at stake with the world, but that life gets in the way and that the future is always ‘unknown’ with their dangerous jobs:

They can understand the challenges that the other is facing as a superhero and grappling with your powers, and unsure of what to do or how to use them. So I feel like that really bonds the two of them, and they don't have to explain that to each other, which I'm sure is nice. But they also are doing jobs that are inherently incredibly dangerous, and the future is always very unknown for them.

Jacobs continued, saying that another aspect is that they’re “really young,” and that while this relationship is fun, there’s still a lot to learn:

They're in college, essentially, so they've got a lot of learning and living to do. But it's really fun to watch the dynamic evolve. And I like that the show always surprises people, even diehard fans who read every single issue. There's surprises in there…so who knows?

I mean, Invincible really is the perfect superhero show because it doesn’t necessarily follow everything the Robert Kirkman-created comics do. There are surprises, twists and things that we never quite know are going to happen. Mark and Eve’s relationship could end up playing out exactly how it does in the comics – or it could go in an opposite direction.

But for now, I’m with both of them – I love the relationship so far (from the episodes I have seen), and I really hope it keeps expanding and growing as someone who loves a good superhero romance.

