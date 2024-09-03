Invincible Season 3: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment

Invincible Season 3 is confirmed, and yes, I am so excited about it.

There are so many upcoming superhero movies and shows to look forward to, and one that I have loved since its first season is Invincible. While there are plenty of other great superhero shows out there, like The Boys (which is one of the best shows on Prime ) or The Umbrella Academy, the Amazon Prime animated series has earned a special place in my heart.

Season 3 was confirmed ages ago, but since Season 2 of Invincible finished back in April 2024 as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule, fans have been asking when we can expect to see Mark Grayson and Co. again. Well, here is what we know so far – and what you have to look forward to.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

At the time of this writing, there is no set premiere date for Invincible Season 3, which isn't that much of a surprise. As I mentioned before, the second season only concluded in April 2024, so it makes sense that we don't already have a release date.

With a lot of these animated shows, it can sometimes take years for seasons to come out. For example, Arcane Season 1 was released back in 2021, and now, in 2024, we're going to receive Arcane Season 2 after such a long wait. Several other animated shows and even anime have fallen into that category.

Fans of Invincible will recall that we also had to wait a long time between Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 , but thankfully, we know Season 3 will at least come a little quicker. In an interview with Collider back in March 2024, which was before Season 2 even ended, Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson) confirmed that they were already working on Season 3 – which means that the show should come way quicker this time around.

Robert Kirkman has explained in the past why it takes so long to create Invincible , due to the time length and the animation as a whole, but to hear that Season 3 is in active development makes me think we just might get the chance to see it next year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Invincible Season 3 Cast

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

While nothing has been confirmed yet with Invincible Season 3, there are several characters we can expect to see. We already know that Steven Yeun will come back as Mark Grayson since he confirmed he was working on the show back in March to Collider, but there are several other names we will most likely hear from again. This includes:

J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

Zachary Quinto as Rudy Connors

Ross Marquand as The Immortal

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae/Monster Girl

These are just some of the main characters we see regularly throughout the series, and that's not even including all the side characters and side plots we tend to follow.

What Is Invincible Season 3 Going To Be About?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

I'm sure that if you've seen Invincible, whether it's the whole series or maybe the Invincible Season 2 premiere or some other aspect of the show, you know that the series is based on comics, so there are plenty of stories that we could follow leading into Season 3. However, thanks to an interview with Variety that the creator, Robert Kirkman, did in April 2024, we have some idea of what will happen next:

We Will See Mark's Brother More

If you were like me and you were a little weirded out by the fact that Mark now has a half-Viltrumite half-alien brother, then you better get used to it. Obviously, we know that Mark's brother is under the care of his mother right now, but Kirkman said that Season 3 is going to focus a lot on that character – as well as how quickly he ages:

Yeah, you can definitely expect that character to age rapidly the way he did in the comics. Where we begin Season 3, at what stage he's at, that can remain a mystery. But we'll definitely see different versions of him along the way.

Mark And Eve's Relationship Will Be A Core Part Of Season 3

Another big shocker in Season 2 was that Mark and Amber ended their relationship for (honestly) totally understandable reasons, but you want to know who has a chance now? Mark and Eve.

From some of the moments we saw in Season 2, we know that there is a bit of chemistry between these two, and Kirkman also confirmed that Season 3 will focus on the building blocks of who they are together and will be a "core aspect:"

What you see at the end of Season 2 is kind of the first beginnings of an evolution of their relationship. That's the story that is really going to be one of the core aspects of Season 3: what their relationship is, where it goes, how it changes and evolves. Whether they're together or not, officially, remains to be seen. But there's definitely a lot going on with Mark and Eve that will continue into Season 3 and hopefully beyond.

Omni-Man Will Be In Season 3 A Lot More

Another major blow to Season 2 was that Omni-Man wasn't really in it as much. Sure, I love Mark and everyone else, but Omni-Man was a great addition and a huge part of what made Invincible such a fantastic superhero show, including that dynamic with Mark. Thankfully, Kirkman said that we will see a lot more of that character in Season 3, after taking a step back from the complex figure in Season 2:

It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it's not the Omni-Man show. Omni-Man was very present in Season 1 and he's a really big part of the show, but I worried a little bit coming out of Season 1 that people were like, "Oh, I love that Omni-Man guy. I want to see more Omni-Man." So we took a little bit of a pause on Omni-Man for Season 2. He's gonna be in Season 3 a little more.

The Viltrumites Are The Main Villain Now

With any superhero show, the villains always tend to change with each season or even each episode, and that certainly felt like the case for Invincible. However, Kirkman said that Season 3 is going to be different in that the Viltrumites – Omni-Man's people – are the main villains now and in the future:

The Viltrumites as a whole, especially over the course of Season 2 with Kregg's directive to Mark and Anissa's interaction with him and the hints at more to come, have pretty much established themselves as the major threat to this show. There will always be other villains, like Angstrom Levy, that pop up and maybe become the main antagonist for a season or two, but the undercurrent in the show is always going to be what's going on with the Viltrumite threat.

Every Episode Will "Feel Like A Finale"

(Image credit: Amazon)

While we don't know when the show will come out or how long the episodes will be, Kirkman did confirm one thing in a bonus clip from Amazon Prime (via Games Rader ) – that Season 3 will have every episode feeling like "a finale:"

We want every [season three] episode to feel like it's a finale. Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won't expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff.

So can I just please have this show now? Please?