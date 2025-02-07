Invincible's J.K. Simmons Opens Up About Omni-Man’s Big Return In Season 3, And I'm Excited About The Viltrumite's Change In Direction

Spoilers for Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 below! If you're not caught up, you can check out both seasons with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Invincible Season 3 has flown in on the 2025 TV schedule, and you know what that means – the return of everyone's favorite dad superhero-turned-supervillain-turned…good guy? Yeah, this about sums up the complexities of J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man, and the Oscar winner is here for it.

The Amazon Prime original series from comic book icon Robert Kirkman has always toed the line between action-adventure and dark family drama, and one of the biggest components from both elements is Omni-Man, who took a bit of a backseat in Season 2. When CinemaBlend spoke to Simmons ahead of Season 3's premiere, the actor admitted he was fine being in the background for a bit – the series is titled Invincible and not Omni-Man – but he was eager to show off and voice this "different aspect" to Omni-Man that we haven't seen yet. In his words:

Yeah. Well, the name of the show is Invincible, so I'm fine taking a backseat, at least part of the time. But yeah, it was really fun to have more to do in Season 3. And again, to explore a different aspect of this guy. Because playing the same Superman-ish, ultimate badass with no vulnerability and no inner conflict and no turmoil would, I think, get tedious after a while.

What makes Invincible the perfect superhero show – and really one of the best non-Marvel / DC superhero shows ever – is the exploration of the intricate natures of these characters and the twists that come with each episode – which, in turn, is what makes Omni-Man so great. Simmons himself addressed how the changes in the characters' evolutions is what he loves about any "long-form storytelling," saying:

I think we're going to continue to explore and get great scripts with plot twists and character turns that are interesting and surprising but still true to who we've already established these characters are. To me, that's the fun of any kind of long-form storytelling, whether it's live-action or animated.

Omni-Man, in general, has been one of the highlights of the franchise as a whole. Obviously, we all love Mark as a hero, and watching him become incredibly strong is always fulfilling, especially after the brutal death of Angstrom Levy in the Season 2 finale. But a big part of that is also watching him grow fiercer in order to face his father – and the Viltrumite race as a whole.

For a time, we didn't really know what was going to happen to Omni-Man. When he was captured by the Viltrumites in Season 2 from Thraxa, it felt like his story was slowly coming to an end. But now, in that space prison, we've already heard him admit that he missed his wife last season, and in Season 3, he's shown to be developing worry for Alvin the Alien, his cellmate.

This is not the same Omni-Man that we met in Season 1, and while I haven't read the comics yet (because I don't want to be spoiled), it makes me excited for what's to come as Season 3 progresses and beyond. Will we finally see Omni-Man battle against his people once Alvin gets through to him? I'm champing at the bit to know.

Invincible continues to be one of the best shows on Amazon Prime, and it's only going to get better. Be sure to check out the first three episodes now and log back on every week at Amazon Prime to watch the rest of this super-action-packed story.