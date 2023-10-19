'It's Hard': John Stamos Got Honest About How Fuller House Saved Him After DUI Arrest, Rehab

John Stamos is gearing up to release a memoir that delves into his remarkable life and career on the small screen. In the lead-up to its launch, he's addressed the long-dormant memories of being sexually assaulted as a boy, and has openly shared his struggles with alcohol addiction. Throughout his life, the beloved Full House actor grappled with the challenges of addiction, and a specific turning point within this arduous journey served as the catalyst propelling him towards not just achieving sobriety, but also maintaining it. In a recent interview, the ER vet elaborates on how the revival of the hit 80s show and his return as Uncle Jesse in Fuller House played a vital role during his darkest moments following a DUI arrest and stint in rehab.

In his forthcoming memoir, titled If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos explores the tumultuous path of addiction and recovery, and reveals how one pivotal moment transformed his life forever. Speaking with People , the now 60-year-old Thieves vet shared the turning point that came with his headline-making 2015 DUI arrest . This life-altering incident forced him to confront his destructive behavior. He explained:

I had that DUI and I was like, 'I can't do this. I've got to straighten up,' That's when I was confusing the universe because I'm not a bad person, but I was doing crappy things.

Once the Scream Queens star realized he needed help, he bravely checked into rehab. It understandably wasn't a walk in the park early on, but as time passed, things started looking up, especially as he began connecting with others going through similar journeys. As the seasoned Grandfathered performer put it, he's forever grateful for the incredible people in his life and the work opportunities that guided him along the way. In his own words:

I had a lot waiting for me, and I feel bad because a lot of people don't because they burned their lives down. Luckily, I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House. I got home, and I think like a week later, we started Fuller House.

Stamos attributes his continued recovery to two critical factors: the vivid recollection of his past mistakes and his unwavering commitment to avoid repeating them. He explains:

It's hard, but it's not because it's hard for a lot of people. It's not that hard for me because it's still so fresh in my mind that all I have to do is look at that picture of me in handcuffs on that street. I was sitting on a curb or whatever. It just makes me throw up right now just thinking [about it]. Never again.

Even though his most recent TV series, Big Shots , faced cancellation in 2022 and was subsequently removed from Disney+ in their sweeping content, John Stamos is no stranger to the ups and downs of Hollywood, and he's likely soon to land his next major project. Despite the perception of him as a sex symbol from the '80s onward – a title he humbly disclaims – he has maintained a solid and enduring presence on television. With a history of consistently delivering fan-favorite projects, it's clear we won't have to wait long to see him on our screens again.

For fans eager for a dose of Uncle Jesse content right now, you can watch Fuller House now streaming with a Netflix subscription or grab a copy of his autobiography, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir , available in stores and online retailers starting Tuesday, October 24.

Stamos's story reminds us of the importance of seeking help. If you or someone you know is grappling with substance abuse, please get in touch with the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.