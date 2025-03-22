I Don’t Want To Sugarcoat It’: Drake Bell Opens Up About His Life One Year After He Spoke Out About Sexual Abuse In Quiet On Set

News
By published

The actor shared some candid thoughts.

Drake Bell interview for Quiet on the Set
(Image credit: Max)

One year ago, Investigation Discovery released Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a five-part docuseries about behind-the-scenes indiscretions in the realm of children’s programming. At the center of the show (which is available to stream with a Max subscription) was the workplace atmosphere at Nickelodeon during the tenure of former producer Dan Schneider. As part of the production, Drake Bell was interviewed and revealed he’d been sexually abused years ago. Now, he’s opening up about life post-QoS.

Drake Bell revealed in the doc that while working at Nick, he was sexually abused by former dialogue coach Brian Peck. In 2003, Peck – who worked on a variety of kid-centric shows in the early aughts – was arrested and formally charged with 11 counts of lewd conduct with a minor. He was eventually found guilty on two counts and was subsequently ordered to serve 16 months in prison and register as a sex offender. At the time, Bell’s identity as one of the minors involved in the case was not divulged.

Shortly after the doc aired, the Amanda Show alum has been incredibly candid about his experiences and state of mind. With a year now having passed since the widely discussed show debuted, the former child star doesn’t seem to have any regrets. The 38-year-old actor shared his feelings while speaking with People, to whom he said he’d now been relieved of a burden:

It's been a really nice weight lifted. It's a roller coaster of emotions. I don't want to sugarcoat it and make the message, ‘Hey, all you got to do is just tell somebody and get your story out and when you wake up the next day, it's going to be gone and everything's going to be fine and you're going to walk through life without any pain or sorrow or sadness!’ It's always going to be there, but it's a lot nicer getting support.

More on Drake Bell

Drake Bell and Amanda Bynes on The Amanda Show

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

After Quiet On Set, Drake Bell Praises Amanda Bynes’ Talents

Various people responded after the actor shared his story on the show, with Dan Schneider being one of them. While sharing his reaction to the doc, Schneider claimed he reached out to the Drake & Josh star, around the time of the trial, to offer support. Recounting the incident, the iCarly creator said he was “more devastated by that than anything that ever happened to [him] in my career thus far.” As for the doc itself, Schneider was critical of it, and eventually filed suit against the producers on the grounds of alleged defamation.

After the series dropped, Drake Bell discussed other aspects of the abuse he faced. That included reading the letters of support Brian Peck received amid the trial. Several notable stars wrote in on Peck’s behalf, such as James Marsden, Rider Strong, Taran Killam and the late Alan Thicke. Bell later heard from Strong and Will Friedle, who also wrote a letter and said they had a “really sweet” chat. The Nick alum still appreciates those sentiments and the fact that others are now sharing their stories own experiences with him:

It's really great to have experiences now where, instead of walking through the airport and having people come up and ask for a selfie, they're coming up and sharing their stories and saying, ‘I watched your documentary and after your interview, I opened up to my husband. It's something I've never told anybody.’ I didn't expect to have for the piece to have that kind of impact on people.

While the former teen idol does find it somewhat strange that “everybody knows” about his past now, he appreciates that many are also reappraising a lot of his past work. As for his acting career, Drake Bell also said he’d reteam with Josh Peck for another project if given the opportunity. It’s evident that it wasn’t easy for Bell to open up about the abuse, but it’s comforting to see that he’s found positivity on the other side of it.

TOPICS
Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Avery Brooks in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

I’ve Been Watching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, And It Has One Distinguishing Feature I Wish The Newer Trek Shows Would Include
Monkey D. Luffy preparing to go Gear 5

One Piece Finally Revealed When The Anime Will Return From Hiatus, And There's Even More To Be Excited About
Josh Brolin pulling a resistance band as Brand in The Goonies

Josh Brolin Says Nepotism Worked Against Him When He Auditioned For The Goonies: ‘Just Ridiculous’

See more latest
Most Popular
Josh Brolin pulling a resistance band as Brand in The Goonies
Josh Brolin Says Nepotism Worked Against Him When He Auditioned For The Goonies: ‘Just Ridiculous’
From left to right JIM RASH, WAYNE WILDERSON, JOSH SEGARRA talking to JANELLE JAMES, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHRIS PERFETTI, QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, LISA ANN WALTER who all look scared.
After (Spoiler) Got Fired On Abbott Elementary, I Have A Theory About Who Will Replace Them
Matangi smirking at Nalo during Moana 2 end credit&#039;s scene
Moana 2's Directors Explained Why The Movie Has An End Credit Scene, And Where They Are At With A Third Movie
Jennifer Lopez&#039;s Atlas Shepard frightened and holding her gloved fists up to fight in Atlas
Insider Drops Claims About The Kind Of Boyfriend Jennifer Lopez Is Looking For Following Her Divorce From Ben Affleck
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elizabeth Olsen Honest To Goodness Thought Avengers: Endgame Would Flop. It Made $2.8 Billion
Maddie and Buck talking to each other on 9-1-1.
9-1-1 Delivered A Long-Awaited Conversation Between Maddie And Buck, But A Deleted Moment The Showrunner Is ‘Pissed Off’ He Cut Would Have Made It Even Better
Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith opening the door to Gretchen Wieners in the Walmart Black Friday ad.
Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Why Playing Mean Girls’ Karen Again For Commercials Was ‘Harder’ Than She Expected, And I Get It
Sabrina Carpenter looking to her right at a woman with black hair. She looks serious.
As Sabrina Carpenter’s Suggestive Performances Continue To Go Viral, A PR Expert Weighs In On Whether Her Work Has Become A ‘Betrayal’ To Younger Fans
Miguel playing guitar as his grandma Coco puts her hand on his face in Pixar&#039;s Coco
After Pixar Announced Coco 2, A Lot Of Fans Are Making The Same Comment
Monkey D. Luffy preparing to go Gear 5
One Piece Finally Revealed When The Anime Will Return From Hiatus, And There's Even More To Be Excited About