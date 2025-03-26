As A Full House Fan, I’m In My Feels Over Seeing Bob Saget, John Stamos And More In Sweet Throwback Party Photos

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly 40 years since we first met the Tanner family on ABC’s Full House. Many fans who have come to love the show weren’t even born when it premiered in 1987. The Olsen twins hadn’t even had their 1st birthday yet, and now Ashley Olsen is a mom. Candace Cameron Bure has a son who is married. The passage of time is astounding, so seeing throwback pics from a Season 1 party really has me in my feels.

This blast of nostalgia comes to us thanks to Jodie Sweetin, who played middle sister Stephanie to CCB’s DJ and the Olsen twins’ Michelle. On the Instagram page of her podcast How Rude, Tanneritos!, which she co-hosts with Andrea Barber (aka Kimmy Gibler), Sweetin shared some pics from the cast’s Season 1 Christmas party .

Honestly, after seeing those photos, could Jodie Sweetin possibly be cuter? The actress would have been 5 years old at Christmas in 1987, and I am loving her adorable sweater. (Anybody else getting Mr. Bear vibes?)

(Image credit: Hulu)

She’s pictured in the Instagram post with Bob Saget, who played her dad Danny on Full House (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), as well as John Stamos (better known as Uncle Jesse) and Dave Coulier (who I have admittedly called “Uncle Joey,” despite him not being related). Saget looks like a baby himself in that flashback to the ‘80s, and that’s another tough thing to come to terms with regarding time, seeing as it’s been three years since we lost the standup comedian way too soon.

Bob Saget died in January 2022 after suffering what was determined to be a head trauma following a show in Florida. His Full House family has continued to “fill the well,” so to speak, and preserve his memory by sharing stories of their good times together.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

On the post, I also love seeing how close John Stamos clearly was with Jodie Sweetin. Stamos seems to have had a prickly relationship with his co-stars in the beginning. He got the Olsen twins temporarily fired, he “pissed off” Bob Saget and he was nervous about being upstaged by the cute kiddos.

But you can’t look at that cute Christmas party pic and think for one second that he wasn’t already smitten with his TV niece.

It’s always a delight when the Full House cast give us glimpses into the past — even if it does make us feel ancient — and we got plenty of that when the actors celebrated the sitcom’s 35th anniversary a couple of years ago. John Stamos also shared a throwback pic of himself with his arms wrapped around both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they were toddlers.

Seeing how much these actors always cared for each other reminds us of why we fell in love with Full House in the first place and why it remains one of the best series on Max right now. If you need a dose of that Tanner family goodness, check out the best Full House episodes, with all eight seasons available to stream.