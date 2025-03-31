‘He Comes To Me In My Dreams’: As Dave Coulier Contends With Cancer Diagnosis, He Opens Up About Missing Late Full House Co-Star Bob Saget

Three years after Bob Saget’s passing, the 2025 TV schedule sees members of the Full House cast preserving Bob Saget’s memory through their work and their memories. Co-star Dave Coulier knew the late comedian well going back to the '80s, which makes his recent discussion of Saget’s legacy in the context of his own health even more poignant.

As Coulier’s ongoing cancer battle has seen him undergo multiple rounds of chemotherapy, fond remembrances of Tanner family’s TV patriarch were brought up in conversation with Parade Magazine . The comedy legend and former host of America’s Funniest People very much misses his friend, who was a third of Full House's main trio of adults along with Coulier himself and John Stamos.

In such a time of personal challenges, Dave Coulier has all of the love in the world from his friends. As he describes below, the memory of Bob Saget also affects him:

I miss Bob so much. I truly had a brother [in him]. I met Bob when I was 18 years old. And by the way, yes, he comes to me in my dreams, and he always does something silly and foolish and makes me laugh. He would have called me every day. … [Mimics Saget] How are you doing? What's the prognosis, Dave? Tell me what's going on. He would have driven me crazy. It was a lovable crazy that he had. I think about him often.

While Full House legends like Candace Cameron Bure also feel Bob Saget’s influence, Mr. Coulier’s connection to his chosen brother goes back quite a long way. One would assume that means that Saget’s untimely death during a tour hit Coulier particularly hard even before his diagnosis with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Similarly, Dave Coulier and John Stamos’ Full House brotherhood looks to have that same sort of “lovable crazy” energy. Otherwise, why would Stamos have pulled that good natured bald cap stunt when Coulier started rocking that look for real?

But even knowing full well that Bob Saget is no longer living, the voice acting alum of such cartoons as Muppet Babies and The Real Ghostbusters still feels his friend’s presence quite strongly. Coulier went on:

I'll be having a moment of clarity, and I'll think, ‘Oh, call Bob,’ and then I realize I can't. And then I realize I can't call anybody and tell them this thought that I have right now because Bob is the only one who would think so outrageously to be able to respond to it.

As Dave Coulier has concluded his chemotherapy treatments, he’ll continue to move forward. But to go back to his previous comments about “filling that well” known as the legacy of Bob Saget, his fond remembrance of his longtime friend is just as important as all of the Full House memories shared by the rest of the cast.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our well wishes to Mr. Coulier, his friends, and his family on his journey to better health. May the next update be one with better results, and an even greater prognosis.