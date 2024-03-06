Jake Gyllenhaal Just Shared A Bunch Of BTS Roadhouse Pics, And It Looks Like There's Gonna Be A Lot Of Shirtless Action

The Road House remake is getting closer to its world premiere at SXSW later this week and while the rest of us will still have to wait a couple of weeks to see the movie on Prime Video, star Jake Gyllenhaal is giving fans a peek behind the scenes. He’s posted a few images and videos from the production of Road House which reveals…well, mostly they reveal his chest.

It appears that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton isn’t going to spend a great deal of time with a shirt on based solely on what he put on Instagram. While there are a couple of shots of him with a shirt on, there are even more of him with his shirt off, so if you’re a fan of Jake Gyllenhaal’s abs, get ready. Check it all out below.

I mean, it’s honestly pretty fitting. Patrick Swayze was shirtless through a lot of the original Road House so it’s maybe only right that Gyllenhaal does the same, the actor says he rewatched Road House a lot in the lead-up to the remake, so maybe this was a call the actor made so the remake fit with the original better.

The new Road House movie sets up Gyllenhaal’s character as a former MMA fighter, and we see some of that in the Road House trailer, so obviously that’s where some of the shirtlessness comes from, but based on these images it does seem to extend beyond that as well.

Jake Gyllenhaal understands the assignment as he has been working hard to promote the film ahead of its release. The actor was recently quoted as saying that the action sequences in the new Road House were filmed in a different way from traditional movie fight scenes, something that director Doug Liman was very focused on doing. Gyllenhaal also speaks highly of Liman in the post that came with these images, it seems the two got along quite well.

Unfortunately, Liman himself seems to feel very differently about Road House right now. The director has said he will not be attending the Road House premiere because he feels Amazon should have given the film a theatrical release. While some have called Liman “disrespectful” for making his feelings so public, and before the film’s release, Liman feels very strongly about the film, calling it “fantastic” and he thinks it should be seen on the big screen. Certainly, Jake Gyllenhaal with his shirt off probably looks even more impressive on a massive theatrical screen.

Viewers at SXSW will be able to see Road House on the big screen, in what may be the only such exhibition the movie gets. The rest of us with a Prime Video subscription will be able to watch the movie at home on March 21.