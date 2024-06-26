Jared Padalecki Just Invoked Gilmore Girls While Explaining What He Wants To See From Supernatural, And Sign Me Up

It’s been almost four years since Supernatural ended after an impressive 15-year run on The CW. While the show lost its way towards the end, it's 100% a favorite among fans, especially those who can re-watch it with a Netflix subscription. Of course, considering the love for the show, there's a lot of chatter about a reboot, and Jared Padalecki previously shared his thoughts on whether he'd be down, revealing that his answer would be “yes” if asked. Now, he’s sharing what he wants from it, and his explanation includes him invoking Gilmore Girls.

While appearing on the podcast I've Never Said This Before with his wife, Genevieve, Padalecki told host Tommy DiDario what he really means by wanting to do a Supernatural reboot. He clarified his comments by expressing how much he wants the potential project to follow in the footsteps of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and I desperately need it:

I will say this: I don’t want to do another 15 years of Supernatural. I don’t want to do another five years of Supernatural. I am dying to do a reboot of Supernatural, akin to the Gilmore Girls reboot. Here are four one-half-hour episodes; we’ll shoot them in three months. I think Jensen and I both said in 2020, we’d love to revisit these characters as well, give us five years, which is next year. I see him often, we talk often. I think he and I are both really eager to do it.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life took place in the present, which was years after the original series ended. It was a mini-series that followed Rory, Lorelai and co. over the course of one year, hence the title, with each episode focusing on one season of the year, which was actually pretty great. Padalecki was even able to return as Rory’s first love, Dean, even though it was briefly because he was so busy. If Supernatural were to follow a similar format and be able to bring in different fan-favorite guest stars per episode, that would be a dream.

What exactly would happen is unknown since Jensen Ackles’ Dean died in the finale. Perhaps it could follow the events of The Winchesters when Dean went through the multiverse with Baby. But it would make more sense if the reboot were to take place in Heaven, where the series finale ended with both Sam and Dean. That way, even dead characters could come back with no questions asked.

Whatever happens, though, Jared Padalecki definitely wouldn’t mind playing the younger Winchester brother again:

I’m certain I’ll put the flannel on again and play Sam Winchester.

It’s hard to predict if another Supernatural season will ever happen, but it hasn’t even been five years yet, which is when Padalecki and Ackles wanted to really revisit the idea. At the very least, it seems like the two of them, as well as a lot of their SPN co-stars, are still close. It also helps that many Supernatural vets have appeared on The Boys, which comes from SPN creator Eric Kripke. Now that Walker is finishing up, it’s even possible that Padalecki could join The Boys for its fifth and final season.

Thankfully, there are many shows like Supernatural to get into while hoping and praying that the Winchester brothers will return. Reboots and revivals are a hit or miss these days, but you never know what could happen in the future. And I have to say, I'm feeling pretty good about Jared Padalecki's idea for a return to this universe, and I hope it happens.