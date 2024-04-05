'My Answer Is Yes': Jared Padalecki Sounds Bullish About A Supernatural Return, Explains What Needs To Happen

It’s been over three years since fans said goodbye to Sam and Dean Winchester, but Supernatural still lives on. On top of the cast frequenting conventions throughout the year and Supernatural actors appearing on The Boys, Jensen and Danneel Ackles brought a prequel series, The Winchesters, to life, but, it was canceled last year after one season. However, despite the Winchesters’ story seemingly being done, Jared Padalecki isn’t counting out a reunion just yet.

After playing Sam Winchester for 15 years, Padalecki was quick to jump to his next project, Walker. Through that, we've seen a few familiar Supernatural faces on the CW series, plus, Ackles directed an episode and Kansas showed up to sing SPN’s unofficial theme song, “Carry On Wayward Son.” While that doesn’t necessarily mean a Supernatural comeback is happening, it shows their love is still there. However, Padalecki added some fuel to the reunion flame when he told Collider that, in short, he wouldn’t be opposed to returning:

Jensen and I feel so strongly about our show that we had for 15 years together that we don’t wanna just do it, just to do it. We don’t wanna go, ‘Hey, I have two weeks off in June. Let’s go ahead and shoot 10 pages a day, just so we can have some more content.’ If and when Supernatural comes back, it’s going to be a labor of love, and we’re gonna put every hour in to make sure that it’s as true to the canon and to the fandom and to the story and to the characters as possible. So, my short answer is it’s not a consideration, the answer is yes. I just don’t know when I’m available. I don’t know when he’s available. But again, my answer is yes.

Since Padalecki, Ackles, and much of the cast are pretty busy, it would be hard to figure out when a reunion could happen. However, the fact that both of them seem to be on board is a lot better than nothing. It has only been a few years since the finale. At the very least, the prequel gave fans the chance to see some of their favorite characters again, including Dean, Jack, and Bobby, among a few others, but it would be nice if something more were to happen.

That being said, if a revival or reunion of some type does happen, it would have to make sense and fit into the show's canon, as the actor said. It’s why fans were likely cautious of The Winchesters since John and Mary’s story was different, but the finale explained it all. Even though Padalecki stressed how protective he is of the series, it all really depends on what the story is in regards to doing more:

If they make it into a movie, great. If they make it into a limited series, great. If they make it into a flip book that’s available on Amazon, great. But at this point in time, I feel so protective of Supernatural that if the story’s fine, then I don’t care how it gets into the world.

This isn’t the first time Jared Padalecki has expressed potential interest in making more Supernatural. While appearing at a convention in December, both the Sam and Dean actors weighed in on a Supernatural return, and they teased that there have been conversations and that they have ideas. Clearly, the CW series is still big among fans, especially those whose stories about meeting Ackles and Padalecki are as sweet as can be, and it helps that Netflix subscribers can watch all 15 seasons.

Since Supernatural was only meant to go five seasons and its success still blows creator Eric Kripke away, you never know what could happen down the line. It might still be a while until any type of Supernatural reunion, revival, or even movie happens, but the interest is there, and it's not so much a question of if, it's more a question of when.