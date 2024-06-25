Will Jared Padalecki Become The Boys' Next Supernatural Vet Cast? The Actor Explained Why He's Ready, And It Lines Up With What The Creator Told Us

The Boys is finally back on Prime Video with new episodes in the 2024 TV schedule, with the Season 4 premiere releasing just shy of two years since the Season 3 finale back in 2022. The hit series has reached the halfway point of the fourth season, and fans are watching with the knowledge that it will end following a fifth and final season. That end date does mean that there's time for plenty more of what The Boys does best... including casting Supernatural alums, and we have the latest on the odds of Jared Padalecki joining the cast, including what creator Eric Kripke told CinemaBlend.

The Amazon series has had some very familiar faces for Supernatural fans over the years, ranging from Bobby himself – a.k.a. Jim Beaver – to Rob Benedict for some raunchiness in Season 4. The biggest Supernatural star to arrive on The Boys was certainly Jensen Ackles, however, as the former co-lead of the WB/CW TV show joined to play Soldier Boy in Season 3 and cameo in Gen V.

So, if the Dean Winchester actor could land a role on The Boys, which is helmed by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, what about the Sam Winchester actor? Jared Padalecki opened up to Deadline about possibly teaming up with Kripke again, saying:

We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today. I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever... I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with. I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?'

While Padalecki didn't get into any specifics about his conversation with Kripke or what kind of character he'd be interested in playing, his explanation for why he's ready now is intriguing in light of the upcoming end of Walker. The reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger was Padalecki's post-Supernatural gig that kept him at The CW for another four seasons, but was cancelled back in May. The series finale airs on June 26, after which Padalecki will presumably have more free time to potentially sign on for The Boys Season 5.

Of course, it'll take more than just Jared Padalecki being ready for the phone call to make his casting on The Boys happen. Fortunately, CinemaBlend's Nick Venable spoke with creator Eric Kripke about what Rob Benedict went through in Season 4 and Jensen Ackles in Season 3, and asked what could be in store for Jared Padalecki next. Kripke shared:

All I can say is Jared and I have been texting, and you know, I mean I would love to get him into Season 5 if I can, and if our schedules line up. I think it would be great.

That's not a definitive "yes" about whether Jared Padalecki will become the second Supernatural lead to arrive on The Boys, but it's certainly promising! It'd also be interesting to see Padalecki on a streaming series that can break a lot of network TV rules, as fans saw with Jensen Ackles in Season 3. Padalecki has spent almost his entire acting career in shows on The WB and The CW, with few exceptions once he debuted on Gilmore Girls back in 2001. Gilmore Girls was followed by Supernatural, which was then followed by Walker. Imagine seeing the actor potentially unleashed elsewhere than The CW!

For now, we at least don't have to just imagine new content for The Boys. New episodes will continue releasing on Thursdays with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. You can also revisit all fifteen seasons of Supernatural streaming with a Netflix subscription now.