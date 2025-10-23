Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Opened Up About Other Celebs Method Dressing, And Revealed One A-Lister Who Is Doing It In A ‘Beautiful’ And ‘Well Crafted’ Way
We love a method dressing moment.
Method dressing has been having a major moment over the last few years, thanks to celebs like Zendaya. As she traveled the world promoting movies like Dune: Part Two and Challengers, fans took notice of her on-theme looks and fell in love. Now, many A-listers are dressing the part for their press tours, and Law Roach, who is Zendaya’s stylist and a pioneer of method dressing, has opened up about it and the actress he thinks is really killing the game.
Zendaya and Law Roach’s method dressing moments have been stunning and game-changing. From her viral Dune: Part Two robot look to her catalog to tennis-themed looks for Challengers, they proved to be masters of this trend. During an interview with Variety, the stylist was asked about their fashion choices and the fact that many others have taken on the trend for their own press tours. In response, he shared his love for the expansion as well as his particular appreciation for Jenna Ortega’s style, explaining:
He also said that it’s “fun” for him to watch other folks “adapting” the method dressing trend, and I bet he’s had a blast watching Ortega do it too.
Overall, the Wednesday star and her stylist, Enrique Melendez, have absolutely slayed the method dressing game. As Roach pointed out, the Wednesday press tour was incredible. As the show premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Ortega rocked look after look that screamed Wednesday Addams but also highlighted her personal style, as you can see with the snakeskin dress she wore to the London premiere:
While it wasn’t Wednesday black (Ortega has rocked that many times, too), it was still on theme and a new and unique way to bring the Addams Family energy into her press tour looks.
I’d also like to point out that her fits for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour last year were inspired. From paying homage to the titular character’s striped suit to taking inspiration from quirky characters like Bob to rocking garments that were reminiscent of Winona Ryder’s iconic costumes, she truly killed the game. And she rightfully deserves her flowers.
Of course, Zendaya and Jenna Ortega aren’t the only celebs killing the method dressing trend, and Law Roach loves that. Speaking about how it has grown and why he loves that more people are doing it, the stylist said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
From watching Lindsay Lohan embrace nostalgia with her Frekaier Friday looks to seeing the various pink, green and Wicked-themed clothes Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have worn over the last few years, it’s obvious how beloved this trend is.
Hopefully, it will just continue to expand and grow, too. I’m sure it will, seeing as Zendaya has multiple massive projects, like The Odyssey, Euphoria Season 3 and more, coming in the next year or so. Plus, I’m positive Jenna Ortega will keep killing the game, because like the Spider-Man: Homecoming star and her stylist, she and her team are pros at method dressing.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.