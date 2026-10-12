Alexandra Daddario’s Little Black Dress Is Perfect For Fall (And I Want Something Similar)

If you are looking to update your wardrobe this fall, Sydney Sweeney’s been out here championing low-rise jeans , and Alexander Skarsgard’s taken some risks with see-through shoes . However, if you are looking for a more inside-the-box purchase for fall, may I present you with Alexandra Daddario’s New York Comic-Con little black dress, a corseted, low-waisted, draped look she busted out in support of Mayfair Witches.

The actress was actually seen onstage in a pink, sequined number that made her blue eyes pop (which you can see above), but I bring up the little black dress because it’s a look that was super fun, and feels achievable at home. Take an up-close look at the eye-catching mini dress in person, courtesy of the actress’ Instagram.

(Image credit: Alexandra Daddario)

This isn’t the first time Alexandra Daddario’s played with fun draping. She was spotted in another LBD just a few weeks ago, but this one at New York Comic-Con really adds some fun and flair. You can see the full rundown of the actress’ Comic-Con experience, below.

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I think I’ve seen hundreds of iterations of a corset dress now, so you'd think at this point it might not be on the cutting edge of the trend line. Regardless, somehow Daddario has managed to find the dress that’s a little more unique than your average LBD. It's pretty perfect, actually, and I’m on the hunt for something similar to the Vivienne Westwood Mini Sunday dress , which retails for a whopping $975.

More at-home affordable versions with similar draping are available on ASOS and Revolve . A black, draped corset number is also available on a but more of a budget at Amazon . The Westwood dress itself is also available in a slew of colors if you can swing it.

Katie Holmes and more have been championing the latest celebrity fashion looks this fall, which seems to be a creamy, off-yellow shade that has some heads turned . Of course, it’s becoming clear brown will also be an incredibly popular shade as the weather cools, even more so than usual. But I don’t really think you can ever go wrong with black, and Alexandra Daddario has proved my point time and time again.