Jennifer Holland: What To Watch If You Like The Peacemaker Star

While John Cena is, of course, the lead of the Peacemaker cast, Danielle Brooks is its heart and soul, and Freddie Stroma steals the show as Vigilante, the breakout star is Jennifer Holland, as far as I am concerned. She, literally, kicks ass as the no-nonsense Task Force X member Emilia Harcourt, who undergoes one of the most touching arcs by the end of the first season on HBO Max’s hit DC TV show, which is really saying something.

Following her stunning performance on Peacemaker and the news that she became engaged to series creator James Gunn, I imagine there are a lot of people wondering what else they may know the model and actress from, or, at least, what else is on her resume so far. Allow us to point you in the right direction with this collection of Jennifer Holland movies and TV shows to check out on streaming or with a digital rental, starting with the movie that likely introduced her to most audiences first.

The Suicide Squad (HBO Max)

Amanda Waller (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) brings some new recruits onto Task Force X - including Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (John Cena) - and also a few familiar faces - such as Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) - for another top secret mission of potentially cataclysmic proportions.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jennifer Holland: Before earning a more prominent role on Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland debuted as A.R.G.U.S. agent Emilia Harcourt on the big screen in 2021’s The Suicide Squad - a boldly bizarre, unapologetically gory, and surprisingly touching sort-of sequel to DC’s 2016 supervillain crossover flick, from writer and director James Gunn.

Brightburn (Amazon Rental)

A woman (Elizabeth Banks) and her husband (David Denman) adopt an extraterrestrial infant after he crash-lands in their small town, where he grows up to show otherworldly abilities and a looming dark side.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jennifer Holland: For her first time working professionally with her future fiancé, Jennifer Holland plays an elementary school teacher in 2019’s Brightburn - producer James Gunn’s earnest and quite brutal sci-fi thriller based on the idea of what would happen if a young Superman-like character was not so heroic.

House Of The Dead 2 (Amazon Rental)

A team of scientists and military personnel are in for the bloodiest fight of their lives when they are are sent to a college campus to contain the outbreak of a virus that turns its hosts into mindless flesh-eaters.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jennifer Holland: Before superhero movies became her main thing, Jennifer Holland had an early, low-key reputation as a Scream Queen, and one of her first horror movies, in which she plays a sorority sister, was House of the Dead 2 - the 2005 sequel to Uwe Boll’s zombie video game adaptation that is, admittedly, considered to be one of the worst video game movies ever made - which originally premiered on the Syfy Channel.

Zombie Strippers! (Amazon Prime)

A group of beautiful exotic dancers are in for the bloodiest fight of their careers when their Nebraska strip joint becomes the epicenter for a virus that turns their fellow performers into mindless flesh-eaters and, as a result, becomes a huge hit.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jennifer Holland: In 2008, Jennifer Holland would directly follow-up her first zombie movie with her second zombie movie (and first theatrically released film), Zombie Strippers! - a proudly insane horror-comedy in which she stars in a more prominent role alongside horror icon Robert Englund and adult film legend Jenna Jameson.

American Horror Story: Asylum (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime)

After claiming that his wife was abducted by aliens, a young man (Evan Peters) is admitted to a mental hospital run by a staff of nuns whose less-than angelic methods of care are not even the most horrifying thing happening behind-the-scenes at the dismal, grungy, ominous institution.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jennifer Holland: Easily the peak of Jennifer Holland’s career as a Scream Queen is her appearance as Briarcliff’s Nurse Blackwell on American Horror Story: Asylum - the second, and arguably most terrifying, iteration of co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s seasonal, psychosexual anthology series on FX.

American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love (Amazon Rental)

Three high school students believe they have found the solution to their life-long losing streak with the ladies when they uncover a manual compiled of romantic tips and tricks written by past students over the last several decades.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jennifer Holland: Between Zombie Strippers! and American Horror Story: Asylum, Jennifer Holland took a break from horror by playing a high school cheerleader named Ashley in 2009’s American Pie Presents: The Book of Love - yet another straight-to-video spin-off from the hit raunchy comedy movies in which Eugene Levy also shows up as Mr. Levenstein.

Sun Records (Amazon Purchase)

An impromptu jam session in Sam Phillips’ (Chad Michael Murray) recording studio becomes the beginning of big things for a Memphis native named Elvis Presley (Drake Milligan), a country troubadour named Johnny Cash (Kevin Fonteyne), aspiring rock ’n roller Jerry Lee Lewis (Christian Lees), and up-and-comer Carl Perkins (Dustin Ingram).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jennifer Holland: In 2017, Jennifer Holland landed her first starring TV role as Becky, the supportive wife of music producer Sam Phillips, in Sun Records - CMT’s eight-episode limited series that tells the story of a legendary collaboration between the four aforementioned musicians before they became legends.

These movies and TV shows should keep fans of Jennifer Holland occupied for a little while as we wait for Peacemaker Season 2 to one day premiere on HBO Max.