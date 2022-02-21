James Gunn And Peacemaker’s Jennifer Holland Announce Engagement And Her Diamond Is The Size Of An Infinity Stone

James Gunn has been keeping pretty busy since becoming a major player in Hollywood upon the release of his Guardians of the Galaxy almost a decade ago. With a number of projects currently in the works , it’s a wonder how the producer/writer/director gets any time for his personal life. Apparently he manages, though, because his engagement to Peacemaker’s Jennifer Holland was just announced, and the newly engaged couple look positively radiant about the news. Holland should probably be careful, though, because that ring of hers just may get confused for one of the infinity stones - it’s huge!

James Gunn’s Instagram is typically full of superheroes, behind the scenes shots or promo photos for one of his projects, and the occasional cat pic. In his most recent post, though, Jennifer Holland is front and center, with her new engagement ring on full display. While Gunn’s caption is just a couple of loving emojis and doesn’t say much, the ring on Holland’s finger speaks volumes. You can check out the engagement announcement post below:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

The couple has already proven themselves to be a solid team, as they pretty much already are work husband and wife. Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt in James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad that killed it in theaters last year, and she has taken back up the role for the spin-off series Peacemaker. It could be tough working with your significant other, but apparently the couple came out stronger for it.

People in the comment section are pretty pumped at the news of the engagement, and congratulations are coming in by the hundreds. Included are well wishes from a number of stars that worked with the two on The Suicide Squad and/or Peacemaker, like Viola Davis, Daniela Melchior, and Steve Agee. Karen Gillian, who has worked with James Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has also commented her congratulations.

Jennifer Holland has commented on the photo of herself and her new ring with a loving emoji as well, and she posted a photo on her own Instagram ahead of James Gunn’s announcement. While she didn’t allude to their engagement, Holland posted a photo of her and Gunn together in front of a rainbow with the caption, “Happiness.” You can check out her photo below:

A post shared by Jennifer Holland (@jenniferlholland) A photo posted by on

James Gunn, as well as a number of other individuals who also commented on the director’s later post, commented with a red heart emoji. It seems as though the couple are with few words in regards to their engagement, and are letting the photos speak for themselves when it comes to the love they have for each other.