Johnny Depp's Former Bandmate, Attorney From Libel Suit Speak About Drug Use And Blame In New Documentary About Amber Heard Relationship

It was only a short while ago that headlines related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dominated the news, first due to their high profile divorce and then due to the lawsuits the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed in the wake of an opp ed his ex had written. A lawsuit in the U.S. is still ongoing, though a lawsuit in the U.K. has wrapped. Interest has been high from fans of both actors throughout this process, leading to a new documentary on Discovery+ that aims to weigh in on both sides. Subsequently, an old pal of Depp’s and a lawyer involved in one of the suits have revealed some thoughts that will be a part of the upcoming doc.

The new look into Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s personal lives will be called Johnny vs. Amber. The two-part documentary has a somewhat unique format in that one part looks into what happened between the former couple from the Depp POV and the other part looks at what happened through a Heard-oriented lens. Now, we’ve heard from people with different points of view on this same matter.

Johnny Depp’s Old Buddy Speaks Out

In a clip obtained by LAD Bible , Johnny Depp’s ex-bandmate – from the 1980s – spoke out about the actor’s former relationship with Vanessa Paredis (with whom he shares two children, Lily-Rose and Jack), as well as his perceptions of Depp’s relationship with Heard. To note, he says he’s never met the Aquaman actress, but has built his perception through his years of knowing Depp.

In a video recording for Johnny vs. Amber, Bill 'Beano' Hanti alleged that Amber Heard drove Depp to “insanity,” including “drinking and drugging.” He also said in the clip from the streaming service:

He had something special with Vanessa. He fucked it up. [Amber Heard] just saw him coming. She saw the opportunity to be a part of that film, and she worked it. Never met the woman... She got inside John's head and made him absolutely crazy to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity.

Previously, Bill 'Beano' Hanti was in the band The Kids with Depp and made his opinion about Amber Heard clear, though he did also say they do not have a personal relationship.

What The Libel Case In The U.K. Argued

In the same report about the documentary, a lawyer involved with representing NGN, the company that owns The Sun, talked about what it was her job to prove when the libel case was brought by Johnny Depp himself to the U.K. courts. If you can remember, The Sun had alleged in an article that Depp was a “wife beater.” Depp did not agree the characterization was factual and sued for libel. He ultimately lost the case in court and subsequently exited the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise .

The lawyer, Sasha Wass, also spoke for the documentary and said that her job was to “prove a pattern of abusive behavior.” Per Johnny vs. Amber, the lawyer noted:

The story the texts tell is that drugs, alcohol, regret and apologies played a very large part in their relationship.

Discovery+ only announced the upcoming documentary last month, though it comes as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are still involved in a defamation lawsuit in the U.S. The actress has made attempts to get the suit from Depp dismissed over the course of this year, but the latest reports indicate the suit and countersuit Heard filed are continuing to move forward. Even the likes of Elon Musk -- who previously challenged Depp to a "cage fight" -- and others could eventually become a part of this legal matter.