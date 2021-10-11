Judge Judy's Longtime Bailiff On Why He Isn't Part Of Her New Streaming Series
By Megan Behnke
Why isn't Byrd in the new series?
Judge Judy Sheindlin has been presiding over court proceedings on national television since the late '90s, thanks to her series Judge Judy. The storied court show ended this past July, with 25 seasons and over 6200 episodes under its belt Now, the judge is moving on to a different series, but she'll be without her longtime bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd. Byrd is now speaking out about why he’s not part of Sheindlin’s new streaming service show.
The upcoming arbitration-based reality court show, Judy Justice, is coming soon to IMDb TV. When the titular judge returns to our screens, she'll be accompanied by former LA probationary officer and Judge Judy security head Kevin Rasco, who is essentially replacing Petri Hawkins-Byrd. Byrd served as the bailiff on the original show for all 25 seasons, so many were likely surprised when a trailer for the new series showed a new face in his place. The former reality TV baliff got candid with EW regarding the reason he's not on the show, saying:
It couldn’t have been great to find out that after nearly three decades of working for someone, you won't be staying in the position. Given that he was on the first series for its entire run, it is disappointing to hear that he won't be coming back. However, he’s remaining professional about it and is looking forward to whatever is next for him:
While Petri Hawkins-Byrd will not be in Judy Justice series, fingers crossed this won’t be the last time fans will see him in a court room show. You can check out the new series when it debuts on November 1, with new episodes airing weekly on IMDb TV.
