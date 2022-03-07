Justice League: Ray Fisher Reacts To The Snyder Cut’s Continued Success On HBO Max

While there have been a number of DC movies lately, none have had the unprecedented life of Justice League. The theatrical cut was greatly changed due to Joss Whedon’s reshoots, resulting in fans campaigning for the Snyder Cut. That four-hour project was finally released last year, and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has reacted to the continued success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

While anticipation for Justice League was at a fever pitch ahead of its theatrical release, the movie failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike. Warner Bros. eventually allowed Zack Snyder to complete his vision and release it via HBO Max, breaking the internet in the process. It turns out that Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to pay off for the burgeoning streaming service, with Ray Fisher celebrating by posting on social media:

A post shared by Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) A photo posted by on

Touche, Mr. Cyborg. While the existence of the Snyder Cut was a debate that raged online for years, Ray Fisher was one of its most vocal supporters . And that has only continued since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released in March of 2021.

The above image comes to us from Ray Fisher’s personal Instagram account, and shows the five HBO Max titles that have resulted in the most engagement. Zack Snyder’s Justice League tops that list, edging out the Oscars favorite Dune, as well as Space Jam: A New Legacy, MonsterVerse release Godzilla vs. Kong, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. And chatter online hasn’t slowed down, despite a year passing.

The engagement surrounding the Snyder Cut likely results in the movie’s rewatchability. Fans have dissected every frame of the DC flick, which greatly expanded the five-film narrative that the titular filmmaker was in the midst of. Unfortunately, those plans stopped when the theatrical cut of Justice League failed to perform.

Since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released to the masses, some fans have been holding out hope to eventually see a sequel. Warner Bros. hasn’t been in contact with Snyder, but moviegoers are interested in the narrative seeds that were planted throughout the movie’s streaming release. The hashtag accompanying these fan theories is #RestoreTheSnyderVerse , and it’s used regularly on posts regarding the franchise.

For his part, Ray Fisher’s role was way bigger in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Indeed, Victor Stone seemed to be the heart of the story, and we got time to truly understand the tragedy of his backstory and familial relationships. But it’s unclear if we’ll ever see Cyborg again , especially given his feud with Joss Whedon and certain higher ups at DC.