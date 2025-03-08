Ahead Of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Return, The Actor’s New Comic Book Movie Has Recruited Some Impressive Fast & Furious Talent
This is exciting!
Although the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly brought a permanent end to the title assassin’s story, making the chances of John Wick 5 happening unlikely, Keanu Reeves isn’t done with this character just yet. The 2025 movie schedule’s summer selections includes Ballerina, which takes place before the third and fourth John Wick movies, allowing Reeves to cross paths with Ana de Armas’ Eve Macro. But that’s not the only action movie Reeves has coming up, and word’s come in that his BRZRKR film adaptation has recruited the Fast & Furious franchise’s Justin Lin.
Lin, who directed four of the Fast & Furious movies (it was going to be five before he dropped out of Fast X a week into filming) has been tapped to direct the BRZRKR movie. Announced back in 2021 shortly after the Boom! Studios comic book series began its 12-issue run, this project is being put together over at Netflix. THR also mentioned that Lin will produce through his Perfect Storm banner alongside Keanu Reeves, as will Stephen Christy for Boom! Studios, Stephen Hamel of Company Films and Ross Richie.
Although Justin Lin hasn’t directed Keanu Reeves in a movie before, their professional paths did cross when the latter became an angel investor in the former’s new movie, Last Days, which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival. But now these two will get to properly work together on this brutal action movie based off the comic book franchise that Reeves created. The Batman: Part II’s Mattson Tomlin wrote the film’s script, and he’s also going to be the showrunner for a spinoff anime series.
If you’re unfamiliar with BRZRKR, it revolves around B, a half-mortal, half-god immortal warrior who’s been around for 80,000 years and is compelled to inflict violence, even at the cost of his sanity. Per the official description provided by Boom! And Netflix:
Keanu Reeves co-wrote the original BRZRKR comic book series with Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney illustrated. That was followed by the Bloodlines spinoff series, which follows B at earlier points in his life. In July 2024, the novel The Book of Elsewhere was released, which takes place in an alternate universe from the main BRZRKR stories.
Now that Justin Lin has boarded the BRZRKR movie, hopefully this means its development will speed up and it’ll enter production in the near future. The sooner those with a Netflix subscription can see Keanu Reeves bring his creation to life in a cinematic setting, the better. Meanwhile, Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6.
