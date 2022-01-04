Keanu Reeves May Take Over Big Role That Was Supposed To Originally Go To Leonardo DiCaprio

After 30 years of working in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves remains one of the busiest stars in the entertainment industry. The actor recently marked the release of the stunt-filled Matrix Resurrections , completed work on the delayed John Wick 4 and is looking ahead to his role in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. In between his massive projects, he also manages to do delightful interviews with people like Drew Barrymore . Now, it seems Reeves could be taking on another major role – one that would see him taking over for fellow A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Matrix star is reportedly in talks to replace the Don’t Look Up actor in Hulu’s The Devil In The White City, per Deadline . An adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel of the same name, the project has been in development for some time now, as Leonardo DiCaprio originally purchased the rights to the book in 2010 and later hired a writer . At that time, DiCaprio was developing the production as a movie alongside Paramount Pictures, and his frequent collaborator, Martin Scorsese, was set to direct.

Needless to say, this news marks a major milestone for the long-gestating project, and it also signifies a big achievement for its reported star. Should Keanu Reeves sign on, it would mark his first prominent role in a TV series produced in the U.S. I know, it’s pretty surprising, considering how long he’s been in the business. But then again, it makes sense when you consider how much time he’s spent on the big screen over the past few decades.

Hulu first became involved with the Devil In The White City adaptation in 2019 and, from there, the streamer hoped to turn it into a massive production. Though things have changed with the project, both Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese remain on board as executive producers. Their keen creative touches and experience with crime stories should be incredibly invaluable to the dark limited series. And I honestly don’t think I can put enough emphasis on the term dark here.

Erik Larson’s book is based on a true story set in 1893 and centers on two men. One is an ambitious architect looking to move up in life and the other is a smooth doctor, who seduces and murders young women at his compound on the grounds of Chicago’s World Fair. Despite their vast differences, the pair find themselves linked in a way that changes their lives. It’s currently unclear as to which role Keanu Reeves would be taking on, but he’d surely succeed as either of the meaty characters.

The veteran actor does have experience when it comes to playing a serial killer, though. He previously played the role of David Allen Griffin in 2000’s The Watcher. While the film as a whole was critically panned upon release, it doesn’t mean the star couldn’t put in a winning performance in Devil, should he play this story’s killer.

A series like The Devil In The White City is absolutely in Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting wheelhouse, but Keanu Reeves is a very intriguing casting choice. It’ll be interesting to see how things develop with the show and what kind of performance he’ll give. It goes without saying that he’s a major talent, so I certainly wouldn’t bet against the notion of him putting in some strong work.