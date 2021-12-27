Keeping Season 3 Hopes Alive, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff Compares Netflix Show To The Last Dance-Era Chicago Bulls

After the Netflix original Mindhunter went on an indefinite hiatus, fans lamented the loss of the hit crime series . Showrunner David Fincher expressed a desire to explore other ventures . But, after the release of The Matrix Resurrections, star Jonathan Groff has confirmed that the hope for a third season is alive and well - and yes, it has something to do with the Chicago Bulls.

While Jonathan Groff’s most recent project may have been a villainous turn in The Matrix Resurrections, one of his most memorable roles is, inevitably, FBI agent Holden Ford on Mindhunter. After two seasons, the criminal drama was shelved and producer David Fincher released the black and white film , Mank. While fans and critics alike were devastated by Mindhunter’s soft cancellation, Jonathan Groff has a slightly different outlook. He told The Hollywood Reporter :

To me, Mindhunter is Fincher. The whole experience for me was the honor and privilege of getting to work with him. So I’m not a sports person really at all, but it’s like the [1997-1998] Chicago Bulls. Do you go for another season with the team? Or do you just do what the general manager says? But if the general manager believes that it should stop, you have to go with the general manager. And this is how I feel with David. The minute he says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second. But I trust his vision and his instincts, and so I leave it always in his hands, as ever.

While Mindhunter and The Last Dance-era Chicago Bulls may not have a lot in common at first glance, both were overseen by respective industry giants. It’s impossible to divorce David Fincher’s influence from Mindhunter - not that one would want to. Without his direction and expertise, it’s entirely possible that Mindhunter would never have become such a sensation. Many shows and movies have degenerated after the original visionary departed, and it’s unlikely that fans would want to watch a third season of Mindhunter that didn’t live up to the show’s exemplary reputation. Thanks to Game of Thrones, fans know how a lackluster final season can depreciate the value of an entire series.

And though David Fincher may not have signed on for a third season of Mindhunter, it’s clear that the cast is suitably enamored with the Oscar winner. In fact, according to Jonathan Groff, his fellow actors would be more than happy to return for another installment if David Fincher was behind the wheel. He said:

There’s such a reverence for Fincher. I can’t imagine that every single person wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to go back.

While a third season of Mindhunter is still up in the air, fans can rest assured that, were it to ever materialize, it would be produced by the same team that originally made such a brilliant series.