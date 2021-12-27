Keeping Season 3 Hopes Alive, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff Compares Netflix Show To The Last Dance-Era Chicago Bulls
After the Netflix original Mindhunter went on an indefinite hiatus, fans lamented the loss of the hit crime series. Showrunner David Fincher expressed a desire to explore other ventures. But, after the release of The Matrix Resurrections, star Jonathan Groff has confirmed that the hope for a third season is alive and well - and yes, it has something to do with the Chicago Bulls.
While Jonathan Groff’s most recent project may have been a villainous turn in The Matrix Resurrections, one of his most memorable roles is, inevitably, FBI agent Holden Ford on Mindhunter. After two seasons, the criminal drama was shelved and producer David Fincher released the black and white film, Mank. While fans and critics alike were devastated by Mindhunter’s soft cancellation, Jonathan Groff has a slightly different outlook. He told The Hollywood Reporter:
While Mindhunter and The Last Dance-era Chicago Bulls may not have a lot in common at first glance, both were overseen by respective industry giants. It’s impossible to divorce David Fincher’s influence from Mindhunter - not that one would want to. Without his direction and expertise, it’s entirely possible that Mindhunter would never have become such a sensation. Many shows and movies have degenerated after the original visionary departed, and it’s unlikely that fans would want to watch a third season of Mindhunter that didn’t live up to the show’s exemplary reputation. Thanks to Game of Thrones, fans know how a lackluster final season can depreciate the value of an entire series.
And though David Fincher may not have signed on for a third season of Mindhunter, it’s clear that the cast is suitably enamored with the Oscar winner. In fact, according to Jonathan Groff, his fellow actors would be more than happy to return for another installment if David Fincher was behind the wheel. He said:
While a third season of Mindhunter is still up in the air, fans can rest assured that, were it to ever materialize, it would be produced by the same team that originally made such a brilliant series.
The first two seasons of Mindhunter are available to stream on Netflix. The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters everywhere and is available to stream on HBO Max.
