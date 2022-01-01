Kenan Thompson: What To Watch If You Like The SNL Star

Growing up, one of my favorite ’90s TV shows was the Nickelodeon original sketch comedy All That, which I would affectionately refer to as “Saturday Night Live for kids.” Hence, it was so cool to see one of its best-known young cast members eventually join “All That for adults.” In fact, with 19 seasons under his belt, Kenan Thompson holds the record for longest-running SNL cast member in the legendary series’ history and has earned five Emmy nominations and one win along the way.

Do you consider yourself a fan of the actor, but only have an affinity for Black Jeopardy host Darnell Hayes, What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, or any of his other SNL characters to show for it? Allow us to help broaden your horizons of where you can find the best Kenan Thompson moves and TV shows streaming, starting with the show that made him a household name… among the younger members of the household, at least.

All That (Paramount+)

This half-hour variety program features versatile and extremely zany comedy sketches performed by talented, young actors capped off at the end of each episode with a musical guest.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: The first iteration of the mega popular All That ran on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2000, during which Kenan Thompson was one of the most prominent featured players on the young cast from the beginning as characters like Pierre Escargot and the lactose intolerant superhero, Superdude.

D2: The Mighty Ducks And D3: The Mighty Ducks (Disney+)

In the second and third Mighty Ducks movies, former attorney and hockey player Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) leads his pee-wee hockey all-stars on Team USA at the Goodwill Games, but must depart from them when they get scholarships to play for a prestigious preparatory high school.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: Not long before Kenan Thompson debuted as an All That cast member, he made his official screen acting debut in the fantastic sports comedy sequel 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks as the inventor of the Knuckle Puck, Russ, whom he would also reprise in D3: The Mighty Ducks two years later.

Heavyweights (Disney+)

An 11-year-old and his new friends are devastated to learn that the normally fun weight-loss camp they have been sent to for the summer has been taken over by an overzealous and extremely abusive fitness guru (Ben Stiller).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: A year after becoming a Disney movies star with the first Mighty Ducks sequel, Kenan Thompson appeared alongside his Mighty Ducks co-star Shaun Weiss and future comedy superstars Ben Stiller and Paul Feig in Heavyweights - an endearing comedy about learning how to be happy with who you are, but also how to be better, from co-writer and producer Judd Apatow.

Kenan & Kel (Paramount+)

A teenage schemer (Kenan Thompson) and his bumbling, orange soda-slurping best friend (Kel Mitchell) constantly get themselves into trouble at school, with Kenan’s family, or even with the law.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: After proving themselves as standout talents of the All That cast, Kenan Thompson and his buddy Kel Mitchell got to be the stars of their own hilarious hit sitcom Kenan & Kel, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2000 and was, essentially, the precursor for Drake & Josh.

Good Burger (Netflix)

In order to pay off damages he caused to his teacher’s car, a teenager (Kenan Thompson) takes a summer job at a local fast food joint and ends up teaming up with its dim-witted cashier (Kel Mitchell) to save the business from an illustrious, but corrupt, chain restaurant that opens nearby.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: One of the standout sketches from All That was “Good Burger,” which was adapted into its own very funny and very delicious food movie in 1997 that saw Kel Mitchell reprising his role from the original sketch as Ed and Kenan Thompson essentially playing his character from Kenan & Kel.

Snakes On A Plane (Netflix, HBO Max)

While accompanying a murder witness on a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles to testify against a ruthless mobster, a hardened FBI agent (Samuel L. Jackson) ends up becoming the passengers’ last hope when the plane becomes overrun with venomous snakes.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: Already a viral sensation while it was still being made for the title alone, the 2006 action-comedy Snakes on a Plane has since grown into a cult favorite guilty pleasure, with some credit due to Kenan Thompson’s performance as a video gamer who becomes the plane’s impromptu pilot.

The Magic Of Belle Isle (Amazon Prime)

A widowed, wheelchair-bound, alcoholic writer (Morgan Freeman) begins to gain a new lease on life after becoming acquainted with a single mother (Virginia Madsen) and her three daughters while spending the summer in a lakeside cabin.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: After appearing together in a “What Up With That?” sketch on SNL, Kenan Thompson starred opposite Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman in co-writer and director Rob Reiner’s 2012 dramedy The Magic of Belle Isle as the curmudgeonly main character’s caretaker and nephew.

They Came Together (HBO Max)

A man (Paul Rudd) and his wife (Amy Poehler) recall the story of how they despised each other when they first met, eventually came to fall in love, fall out of love, and then rekindle their romance over dinner with friends.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: After years of collaborating together on the small screen, Kenan Thompson shared the big screen with SNL vets like Amy Poehler and Bill Hader, as well as plenty of other comedy all-stars, in 2014’s They Came Together - a clever, uproariously funny, and refreshingly old-fashioned spoof of modern romantic-comedies from Wet Hot American Summer director David Wain, who co-wrote the script with future The Big Sick director Michael Showalter.

The Awesomes (Hulu)

After his legendary father retires from his position as leader of a league of superheroes, a non-super-powered, but intelligently gifted, man takes over and struggles to guide the misfit team to crime-fighting greatness.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: After years of collaborating together on SNL and other projects, Kenan Thompson starred alongside the likes of co-creator Seth Meyers and other comedy superstars in the animated Hulu original superhero parody The Awesomes as the voice of Impresario, who can conjure objects with his mind.

Stream The Awesomes on Hulu.

Trolls World Tour (Hulu, Peacock Premium)

After discovering the existence of other Troll tribes each defined by a different style of music, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and others set out to form a harmonious alliance as Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) aspires to make sure hard rock reigns supreme.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: After winning an Emmy for co-writing a song he performed on Saturday Night Live (namely, “Come Back, Barack”), Kenan Thompson brought his musical talents to the big screen in the animated 2020 sequel Trolls World Tour as the voice of the infantile hip-hop artist Tiny Diamond.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix)

A simple-minded man (Adam Sandler) whose devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, has resulted in him becoming the local embarrassment becomes an unlikely hero when a strange, bizarre evil emerges one fateful Halloween night.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: Kenan Thompson shares the screen with several SNL vets and reunites with his Heavyweights director Steven Brill for Hubie Halloween - a Netflix original, star-studded, not-so-scary horror-comedy in which the actor plays a police sergeant whose lack of patience for Adam Sandler’s title character turns out to have costly consequences.

Stream Hubie Halloween on Netflix.

Kenan (Hulu, Peacock)

The host of a local morning show in Atlanta, Georgia, (Kenan Thompson) is offered help from his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and his brother/manager (Chris Redd) to raise his two daughters following the death of his wife.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Kenan Thompson: Kenan Thompson shares the screen with his current SNL co-star Chris Redd and TV legend Don Johnson on NBC’s Kenan - the actor’s return to having his own self-titled sitcom which has already earned him a Best Actor Emmy nomination in its first season.

If you did not think Kenan Thompson was busy enough from the titles above, the actor has more projects in the pipeline. For instance, he is lending his voice to the animated comedy Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk and another currently untitled animated adventure film also starring Jacob Tremblay and Christopher Lloyd.