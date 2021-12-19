Is It Knuckle Puck Time? Kenan Thompson Shares Thoughts On Possibly Appearing On Disney+’s Mighty Ducks Show

When beloved hockey trilogy The Mighty Ducks got its own revival series on Disney+, longtime fans were excited for the original Ducks to make an appearance. While quite a few did return in one of the episodes in the first season, a few notable faces were missing, including Kenan Thompson’s Russ Tyler. But could that change for Season 2?

The Saturday Night Live star appeared in the second and third films of the fan-favorite trilogy. Due to his many gigs, especially NBC sketch comedy show, he wasn’t able to come back for the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers on Disney+. The Kenan star recently told TV Line what he thinks about possibly appearing on the upcoming season, and he sounds pretty hopeful:

I would love to do it if they can figure it out. I told [Game Changers showrunner Steve Brill] I wanted to do Season 1, but they ended up having to do it without my participation [due to scheduling]. There’s only one me. I can only be in one place at a time.

Even though Kenan Thompson wasn’t able to appear in the first season, it's great to know that he's definitely still open to making a future appearance on the show. Such an endeavor certainly won't be easy given his work obligations, but he and the producers likely believe that they owe it to the fans to try. Plus, the actor is still eager to show off a skill he picked up from the movies.

I will do my best, because I still can skate.

The last Mighty Ducks film was released back in 1996, so I would hope that the actor has at least skated a few times since then. But given that the actor has proven himself on a number of occasions, I'll take his word for it.

Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers is going to look a bit different, though. Original lead and star of the revival Emilio Estevez, who portrayed Coach Bombay, will not be returning to the series. When the news was first reported, it was alleged that his exit was due to COVID-19 protocols, but creative differences and a contract dispute were later said to be the cause.

Hopefully, the new episodes include even more appearances from original cast members. Kenan Thompson would be great, but Joshua Jackson would also be a fun addition. The upcoming season is supposed to be filming early next year, so maybe we’ll get more solid confirmation on casting soon.

The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers was truly an instant classic. It had the heart of the original trilogy, giving fans some '90s nostalgia in the process. I can’t wait to see what happens in Season 2! And if you feel the same way, check out the first season or stream the original movie on Disney+ now.