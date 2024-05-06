Kevin Hart Went Hard On The Tom Brady Jokes During His Roast, Humorously Quipped He Was Fully Expecting To 'Lose The Relationship'
The jokes were flying fast and furiously.
This past weekend, Netflix subscribers tuned in, as one of the sports world’s biggest icons was skewered by a cavalcade of stars. I’m talking about The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which streamed live and was, of course, unedited. The likes of Jeff Ross, Kim Kardashian and Peyton Manning were present to deliver some jabs at the expense of the former New England Patriot. Said event was hosted by a friend of Brady’s, Kevin Hart but, despite their closeness, the comedian went hard when it came to making jokes. And we probably should’ve known that’d be the case, as Hart previously quipped that he was expecting to “lose the relationship” he has with Brady.
How Kevin Hart Teased His Performance At The Roast
Kevin Hart has forged a public persona as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, despite having an occasionally sharp tongue he puts to use when doing stand-up comedy. However, the A-lister spoke with ET before the show and stated that he wasn’t going to be so kind during the big roast. That’s when he jokingly made the assertion about what might happen between him and the seven-time Super Bowl winner after the show ended:
The Lift star, who’s been making major moves at Netflix as of late, certainly made his stance clear while on the red carpet. What seemed to excite him the most is the fact that the roast’s honoree wasn’t too familiar with the ins and outs of a typical roast. Of course, the comic viewed the event as more than just an opportunity to take shots at his pal. He believed the streaming event could hold greater significance:
One could argue that the TV production was ultimately successful in that regard, as plenty of people were buzzing about it on social media over the weekend. And that’s partially because of what the Jumanji star said while on stage.
What Did Kevin Hart Say During Tom Brady’s Roast?
As a whole, there are plenty of highlights from Tom Brady’s roast, and I’d wager that some of the best (and harshest) jokes are going to be discussed for some time. Kevin Hart definitely dropped his fair share of zingers. For example, he was one of the many to joke about Brady’s relationship with Gisele Bündchen, his ex-wife. Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 amid a flurry of rumors, including the assumption that Brady’s unretirement led to the split. Hart used that as the basis of the following barb:
He didn’t stop there, either, as he quipped that the former footballer was an “idiot” for not seeing any romantic sparks between Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu trainer-turned boyfriend Joaquim Valente. He also said:
Additionally, the Me Time star said that his friend left former Patriots coach Bill Belichick “high and dry” when departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So yeah, he certainly got in his share of jabs. Tom Brady, however, also took a sharp shot at the comedian during his big rebuttal:
All in all, I’d say that the friendship between these two is surely still intact. I mean, can you truly be friends with someone without being able to occasionally hit each other with playfully rude jokes? I don’t think so.
To see all the comments that were shared on the show, stream The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Netflix now. Aside from that, you can scan the 2024 TV schedule for more viable viewing options.
