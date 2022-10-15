Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen: A Timeline Of Their Relationship And Potential Split Drama

Tom Brady is in the midst of what is expected to be the last season of an objectively spectacular 23-year NFL career. The quarterback thought about hanging it up after last season, retiring for just a matter of weeks before choosing to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one last hurrah. But did that decision come at a cost? Since the start of the 2022-23 football season, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have been the subject of rumors alleging the two are on the brink of divorce.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of this couple’s relationship, as well as all the drama that’s led to speculation that there’s trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen .

December 2006: Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Start Dating

The NFL quarterback and his wife first met on a blind date in December 2006, Gisele Bündchen wrote in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Two months after they started dating, they found out Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child. Bündchen wrote (via E! News ):

The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.

Despite the unexpected news so early in their relationship, Jack Moynahan, who Gisele Bündchen calls her “bonus child,” became “a huge gift and blessing in my life,” she wrote in her memoir.

Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Get Married In 2009

The model also credited her stepson with pushing up her and Tom Brady’s timeline for having children , since they wanted Jack’s siblings to be close in age. They held two private wedding ceremonies, tying the knot in front of about 20 people at Santa Monica Catholic Church in February 2009, per Bride , before holding another intimate event (with about 25 guests) in Costa Rica about six weeks later.

Gisele Bündchen gave birth to the couple’s first child together, son Benjamin, that December, and they welcomed daughter Vivian in 2012.

Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Are Reportedly Going Through ‘A Rough Patch’ In 2015

Tom Brady’s Deflategate controversy in 2015 apparently caused some tension at home, according to reports. The NFL found the quarterback at least partially responsible for footballs being deliberately deflated in the New England Patriots’ 2014 AFC Championship Game, which resulted in a four-game suspension for the QB. An US Weekly source said Brady became “very nasty and irritable” toward his wife, to the point that she consulted a divorce lawyer. Another insider said:

Tom thinks it’s only a threat. But this is definitely a rough patch.

The couple reportedly continued living together in Boston through the ordeal, and Gisele Bündchen apparently even supported her husband by traveling with him to New York for a hearing on the matter.

In 2020, Tom Brady did an interview with Howard Stern, in which he revealed his wife had been unhappy a couple of years prior with the way football kept him away from his family duties. Brady said (via E! News ):

A couple of years ago...she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?'

He went on to say that the “situation wasn’t great,” and that Gisele Bündchen “wasn’t satisfied” in the marriage, which forced him to make a big transition in his life.

Tom Brady Retires From NFL In February 2022, Then Unretires Six Weeks Later

After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady decided to call it a career in February 2022 ahead of Super Bowl LVI (which his phone so rudely reminded him that he was not participating in). The next month, however, the quarterback called off the retirement — a choice that Gisele Bündchen voiced her concerns about in an Elle cover story published in September 2022. She said of her husband’s decision:

Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.

Gisele Bündchen wanted him to be happy, she told Elle. However, when the magazine reached out to her regarding the rumors that began circulating in the months following the interview, she declined to comment.

Tom Brady Takes Unexpected Leave From Team During 2022 Preseason

Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 football season, Tom Brady took an unexpected 11-day leave from the Tampa Bay Bucs in the midst of their preseason schedule. The quarterback’s mysterious disappearance caused a lot of questions, which Brady addressed upon his return, telling the media:

It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on. You’ve just got to try to figure out life the best you can, and it’s a continuous process.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (opens in new tab) reported that the seven-time Super Bowl winner spent most of those 11 days in the Bahamas with his family, fulfilling a promise he’d made to his wife to take an August vacation with them, which he reportedly had not done in 20 years.

Speculation Grows When No Plans Are Made For Gisele Bündchen To Attend 2022 Season Opener

The rumors that started swirling with Tom Brady’s uncharacteristic break from the team were only strengthened when it was reported that no plans had been made to accommodate Gisele Bündchen and her children ahead of the season opener. A Bucs source told People she’d been excited to be at the games last season, and because everyone knew there was tension this year, nobody brought her up around the quarterback.

Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support For Husband, Tampa Bay Before First Game

Gisele Bündchen may not have been present when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11, but she tweeted her support from afar:

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨September 12, 2022 See more

Rather than put the rumors of marital strife to rest, however, the tweet seemed to only add to the speculation, with many fans commenting that they didn’t believe she was actually happy for her husband’s return to football.

October 2022: Amid Reports That They’ve Been Living Separately, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hires A Divorce Attorney

Days after the Buccaneers’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys, US Weekly reported on September 14 that the couple was not living together, with a source saying:

Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement. They are currently living in separate houses, but continue to communicate.

Weeks later, on October 4, it was reported that Bündchen had hired a divorce attorney and that Tom Brady was weighing his financial options, “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither party has commented publicly on the state of their marriage, so we’ll just have to wait and see if any more knowledge on the situation is gleaned during football season, or if the couple makes a move one way or the other closer to the end of his expected second retirement.