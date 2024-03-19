Is Margot Robbie Sick Of Pink After Wearing Barbiecore Over And Over This Awards Season? What She Says

Margot Robbie was one of the biggest names of the past year, as she brought to life a favorite toy of multiple generations in Barbie. Not only did she give a stunning performance in the Greta Gerwig film, she inspired a fashion craze, as everybody from Sydney Sweeney to Harry Styles went full Barbiecore . But after a press tour that featured so many amazing pink moments , is it possible that Robbie is ready to populate her wardrobe with some new colors?

Pink was everything last year, but lately we’ve seen Margot Robbie reintegrating other hues back into her outfit choices, and even at the Academy Awards, where Barbie received eight nominations , the lead actress rocked a glamorous black gown before switching to a gold corset dress for the afterparty. When asked about her feelings on pink as the dust settled on the Barbie phenomenon, the actress told THR :

I will love it forever. I only have happy memories associated with it. I love the color. It looks great on everyone.

Barbie may be finished — unless Greta Gerwig does a sequel anyway — but it sounds like the movie and Barbiecore will always hold a special place in Margot Robbie’s heart. As for the color looking good on everyone, we certainly saw enough examples of that, as the Kardashians got in on the Barbiecore fun , and Selena Gomez went pink in her new music video as just a couple of examples, but Robbie was rightfully the star of the movement.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The actress and her stylist Andrew Mukamal went through an exhaustive process to prepare her pink outfits for the press tour , picking dozens of ensembles to specifically represent each stop. Ten hours of trying on different outfits and having brands come in to tailor the looks sounds like the most tiresome game of dress-up ever.

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

The only thing harder than that might be the more than 30 costume and hair changes Margot Robbie had to go through during filming. One certainly couldn’t blame her for suffering from Barbiecore burnout after all of that.

(Image credit: (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage))

While the actress sported pink for most of awards season , she hit pause on the trend last November, when she attended the Saltburn premiere in a black corset that had us obsessed. And in addition to her Oscars look, Margot Robbie toned down the color palette in a little black dress for a pre-BAFTA party in February.

The Suicide Squad star always looks great when she steps out, and we would certainly understand if she stepped away from the pink for a while. However, that role was so iconic and inspirational, so I’m glad to know she still holds such a fondness for Barbiecore. Barbie is available to stream with a Max subscription , and keep an eye on our 2024 movie schedule for what other great projects are coming up.