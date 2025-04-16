Sydney Sweeney Gets Cheeky In A Tennis Mini, And As A Player Myself I’m Obsessed With The Look

We may be able to thank Zendaya for the rise of tenniscore (well, that and the explosion of pickleball in popularity) , but I’m particularly grateful the look is here to stay. Tennis players who love fashion have gone from a few cute looks a season to lines in most athleticwear brands and it’s upped the game considerably. Now, I’m loving Sydney Sweeney’s cheeky new style.

White and black are still the basic preferred colors found on most tennis clothing racks, but thanks to Halara and other brands, color is popping up more and more often. Case in point: Sydney Sweeney paired her very short yellow skirt with a matching yellow tee as a monochromatic fashion statement. She paired it with adorable chunky socks and athletic trainers.

Short skirts like this may look a little risquè whilst one is bent over as Ms. Sweeney was in the tennis court shoot, but the secret is that most of them have built in shorts underneath. In the case of a skirts like the one the actress really got cheeky with, you can buy non built-ins to throw under. If you’re actually playing tennis, you need someplace to hold a second ball, and the shorts do the work for you.

Now, I’m gonna be honest. I love the way this whole ensemble looks, but those socks would be a nightmare for me to play singles in. They’re so thick I feel like they’d be friction-y on your feet, but maybe I’m wrong. Either way, though, I’m pretty sure those socks would lead to ankle sweat, and I don't have time for that. But just putzing around a court. lawn, or outdoor space, this outfit would be supreme.

ALO Airbrush Streamlined Dress: $128 at Alo Yoga Tennis dress material doesn't get better than Alo. I own this dress and it looks cute with or without a sports bra. I love the piping design on the bodice, and yes it does come with the aforementioned built-in shorts.

As I’ve noted, tenniscore really is exploding in popularity. The looks can be perfected with high end brands like Alo and cheaper brands like Halara, and at all price points in between. Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney may share both a penchant for tenniscore (I guess they also share the show Euphoria), but wearing tennis fits isn’t just an HBO thing.

Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and more have also sported the popular style, and other celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, have been spotted at big tennis tournaments at Indian Wells and more. Will Smith even took things a step further and started tennis lessons.

Sydney Sweeney’s always been an outdoor girlie, anyway, but tenniscore combines her love of fashion and her love of outdoor play. Who knows, maybe she’ll actually pick up a racket soon to start hitting. Most of us are only in it for the skirts , anyway.