Jennifer Lopez Brought Barbiecore To F1 By Rocking A Pastel Pink Catsuit
Bringing Barbiecore to the racetrack!
Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a fashion moment, and this time she did it in a way that would make Barbie proud. The singer was in attendance at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit today, and she showed up in style by wearing a pastel pink catsuit. Honestly, it was perfect for the racetrack while also providing a lovely pop of pink to the sporting event.
In true Barbiecore fashion, JLo wore a two-toned pastel pink catsuit that featured a zipper down the middle and a slightly darker pink belt. She paired the look with transparent, darker pink sunglasses that have stars on the side (as her Instagram shows) and a silver clutch alongside matching pink heels. Truly, this is a showstopping moment, take a look:
Alongside the long-sleeve two-toned pink look, Lopez did her hair in a slicked-back pony, and rocked natural glam and a dusty pink lip. Again, Barbie would be proud.
In the years since Barbie took over the zeitgeist, pink has been prominent in the world of celebrity fashion. While we might not see as much of it as we did during Margot Robbie’s press tour for Greta Gerwig’s movie, it’s still a constant trend.
We’ve seen Blake Lively wear Barbiecore, Nicole Kidman rocked blush Barbiecore fairly recently, Sabrina Carpenter put on a pink fit that gave both Polly Pocket and Barbie, and the list of examples goes on and on. In each of these cases, the garments were totally unique, and they embraced different shades of pink. The Maid in Manhattan star’s look is another singular example of this trend, and I truly love to see it so much.
Along with the singer’s look playing into the Barbiecore trend, it’s also another example of her fearless fashion sense. From plunging black dresses to wearing nothing but a breastplate to rocking opulent sheer and shiny looks, JLo's willing to wear it all. Personally, I love the range her style has, and this pink catsuit is another fabulous addition to her catalog of iconic looks.
Now, Lopez was looking pretty in pink at this event because she’s part of this weekend’s F1 festivities. In this outfit, she walked around the Paddock and met some of the crew and drivers. However, she’s at the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia because she’s the headline performer, per Harper's Bazaar.
Overall, I love that this Barbie is spending her day at the racetrack. Truly, JLo’s ensemble here would fit in perfectly in Barbie World, and so would she. Now, I can’t wait to see the other looks she puts together during this event and throughout the rest of the year, because she can pull anything off, and I’m here for it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
