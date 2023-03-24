Knock At The Cabin Streaming: How To Watch The New M. Night Shyamalan Online

How To Watch Knock At The Cabin

Watch Knock At The Cabin: Synopsis

Imagine being propositioned by a group of people with the chance to save humanity from a quickly impending doomsday. The only caveat: one member of your own family must be sacrificed by your own hand. Do you trust these strangers and their prophecy and go through with this terrible decision or do you fight to protect your own, even if that does, indeed, mean causing death and destruction to the rest of the world?

This horrifying concept is explored in the latest of M. Night Shyamalan's movies, Knock at the Cabin. Both directed and co-written by the Academy Award nominated filmmaker (along with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman), the film is a mostly faithful adaptation of the novel The Cabin at the End of the World, by Paul Tremblay.

Some who've seen the film feel that this new horror movie is one of the best freaky features of 2023 so far in how it not only delivers on its intense premise, but also tells a gripping story that is deeply relevant to current times by focusing on the interrupted holiday of a same-sex couple and their adoptive child. The story's emotional lure, however, should be credited mostly to the Knock at the Cabin cast, which includes Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as the central couple desperate to protect their daughter (Kristen Cui) from Dave Bautista's character and his associates, who believe the apocalypse is coming.

If this intriguing blend of a classic home invasion thriller with themes of armageddon rings your bell, read on. The following is a guide on how and where to find Knock at the Cabin streaming online.

Watch Knock at the Cabin online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

Knock at the Cabin was already one of the most anticipated 2023 movies when it was released to theaters on February 3rd under distribution from Universal Studios. That being said, it should come as no surprise that it became available to stream exclusively with a Peacock subscription as of Friday, March 24th.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Peacock like you would at home.

How to watch Knock at the Cabin from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Knock at the Cabin just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into all the programs on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Knock at the Cabin as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab) Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Knock at the Cabin, head to Peacock (opens in new tab)