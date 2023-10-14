Insider Claims Kourtney Kardashian Is Eyeing An Exit From Her Family’s Hulu Show After Fight With Kim Kardashian

Anyone who’s watched the Kardashian-Jenner family on their reality TV shows over the years knows they’re no strangers to drama. That notion has absolutely proven to be true on their latest small-screen offering, The Kardashians (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription ). Siblings Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, in particular, have been getting into it during the series’ fourth season. That animosity was on full display during the premiere, in which the two sisters got into a “fiery” argument that even the producers found tough to film. As the drama between the stars continues to play out, an insider claims Kourtney is now looking to leave the show.

The 44-year-old Poosh founder has been at odds with her family members amid their TV productions before, but one source just suggested that this latest spat (which was likely recorded a while ago) might’ve been the final straw. A person with alleged knowledge of the situation spoke with inTouch and asserted that Kourtney Kardashian does indeed want to “quit” the series. According to this unnamed insider, the media mogul purportedly knows exactly when she wants to bow out:

Kourtney’s tired of the drama and fighting with Kim. She’s made her position clear: She wants to quit the show after the baby comes.

It is reasonable to say, however, that the argument between the sisters was relatively intense. The heated discussion took place via a phone call, and both didn’t mince words. Kourtney Kardashian referred to her sister as a” narcissist” and accused her of only focusing on herself. Kim, for her part, accused her sis of being a “different” person and claimed she has a “vendetta” out for their family. The conversation ultimately ended with her telling Kim, “You’re a witch, and I hate you.”

