Viral TikTok Shows All The Cool Details From Kourtney Kardashian’s Disneyland-Themed Baby Shower, And I'm Super Jealous

Fans of Disneyland can get a little crazy. The whole thing about “Disney Adults” is a thing because in many ways there’s truth to the fact that some of us can get a little obsessive about our favorite place. However, most of us don’t have Kardashian money, so we can’t even compete with her epic Disneyland-themed baby shower, no matter how much we wish we could. And this looks like it would have been an awesome party to attend. Remind me to become friends with a Kardashian at some point.

The newest baby Kardashian is on the way and Kourtney Kardashian had a baby shower themed to Disneyland. Sister Khloe shared a quick look at the event on TikTok, which included a Disneyland staple, churros, a Baby Barker sign done in the style of the original Disneyland park sign, and even a smaller version of Main Street U.S.A. This looks incredible.

The massive snacks and sweets look absolutely incredible. You can spy a few classics, like candy apples that are decorated in Mickey Moue’s classic black and red. A lot of this stuff was likely purchased directly from the resort for use at the shower. Considering that Disneyland isn’t exactly known for cheap treats, there’s a lot of money on display on those tables.

I’m trying to figure out why I didn’t have the idea to throw a Disneyland-themed baby shower for either of my two kids. My wife and I are both big fans while we certainly couldn’t have made our baby shower look quite like this one, we could have done a reasonable enough version with a much lower budget. This looks like super fun and anybody who was there who loves Disneyland surely had a great time.

The Kardashians are big Disneyland fans. It’s not uncommon for them to share Instagram photos of the park when they take their kids there, but this shows that it’s not just the kids that love it there. The Kardashians, or at least one of them, certainly qualify as Disney Adults. Of course, the Kardashians' love of Disneyland sometimes causes problems for other guests, such as when they take over attractions for themselves.

Honestly, when you have Kardashian money you could just have your baby shower at Disneyland Resort. I’m sure for enough scratch you could make arrangements to have the event at Club 33 or the most exclusive restaurant in the park, 21 Royal, the most exclusive spots in the joint. Or you could just have it at Napa Rose and feed everybody some of the best food at Disneyland.

This will inspire me to consider every party I have from now on to be Disneyland-themed. If I can't actually be in the park, then the next best thing is pretending like I am.