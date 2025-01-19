Landman Co-Creator Responds To Fans Who Want To See More Of Demi Moore’s Cami
We want more Cami!
When I learned about Landman, I was blown away by the cast, with Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore standing out as the big names I couldn’t wait to see on screen. So, you can imagine my disappointment when the actress on that list was barely used. I wasn’t the only one feeling this way either, many were shocked by Moore’s lack of screentime. However, now, the co-creator of this Texas-set show has opened up about her role and the fans' response to her character Cami in Season 1.
As Landman ran through the end of 2024 and into the 2025 TV schedule, I kept wondering week after week if Moore’s character would finally get a big breakout moment. Then, when she landed on the 2025 Golden Globe winner’s list for her role in The Substance, it put an exclamation point on this concern, because this actress is having a moment and it’s baffling that she didn’t play a bigger role in this show.
Thankfully, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, Christian Wallace, addressed this and Cami’s future during an interview with TV Line, saying:
For basically all of Season 1, Moore was simply playing Monty’s wife. We saw her at a track meet in the pool and eventually mourning her husband. However, at no point, did she ever really get her own storyline. That’s wild, especially because DEMI MOORE is playing the part.
However, it feels like they have something cooking for her. If Landman gets a second season, it seems like that’s when the Ghost actress could really shine. With Jon Hamm's Monty dead, there’s a lot of shifting going on within MTex’s hierarchy, and I feel like Cami will play a part in that, as Wallace alluded. Basically, I want to see her making a big play for power or taking control of the company and delivering monologues that make me love her like I love Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy.
Wallace spoke to that idea as well, saying:
Notably, Landman's reviews pointed out its representation of women as an issue, and I agree. In the case of Cami, she was deeply underutilized and there wasn’t much dimension to her character. I really only know that she’s Monty’s wife and has a past with Tommy. However, if Wallace’s point comes to fruition in Season 2, that could change.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I want to see Moore being a power player on this show, and it seems like they might be setting her up to be. So, here’s hoping that if we get more Landman it also means we get more Cami.
However, for the time being, you can go back and watch Landman with a Paramount+ subscription and start theorizing about how they could update Demi Moore’s part to make her a major character in this epic drama.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.