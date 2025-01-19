Landman Co-Creator Responds To Fans Who Want To See More Of Demi Moore’s Cami

When I learned about Landman, I was blown away by the cast, with Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore standing out as the big names I couldn’t wait to see on screen. So, you can imagine my disappointment when the actress on that list was barely used. I wasn’t the only one feeling this way either, many were shocked by Moore’s lack of screentime . However, now, the co-creator of this Texas-set show has opened up about her role and the fans' response to her character Cami in Season 1.

As Landman ran through the end of 2024 and into the 2025 TV schedule , I kept wondering week after week if Moore’s character would finally get a big breakout moment. Then, when she landed on the 2025 Golden Globe winner’s list for her role in The Substance, it put an exclamation point on this concern, because this actress is having a moment and it’s baffling that she didn’t play a bigger role in this show.

Thankfully, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, Christian Wallace, addressed this and Cami’s future during an interview with TV Line , saying:

Cami is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and we haven’t exactly gotten to see her, like you mentioned, really exert that power and influence, because she’s been in a very different role in the first season. And so, if the story were to continue, it would be very interesting to see what Cami’s role would be in this world when she’s the person closer to the top and is making these decisions in a world that is still mostly populated by men.

For basically all of Season 1, Moore was simply playing Monty’s wife. We saw her at a track meet in the pool and eventually mourning her husband. However, at no point, did she ever really get her own storyline. That’s wild, especially because DEMI MOORE is playing the part.

However, it feels like they have something cooking for her. If Landman gets a second season, it seems like that’s when the Ghost actress could really shine. With Jon Hamm's Monty dead, there’s a lot of shifting going on within MTex’s hierarchy, and I feel like Cami will play a part in that, as Wallace alluded. Basically, I want to see her making a big play for power or taking control of the company and delivering monologues that make me love her like I love Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy .

Wallace spoke to that idea as well, saying:

There are more and more women in the oil field, including women who are now occupying C-suites in some of the biggest companies in that industry. So Cami wouldn’t be entering that world alone. But it’s definitely more male-dominated, and so that would be just a very interesting role for her to play, moving forward. And especially having Demi play that character, who is also at the peak of her powers? I think that would just be kind of incredible to watch.

Notably, Landman's reviews pointed out its representation of women as an issue, and I agree. In the case of Cami, she was deeply underutilized and there wasn’t much dimension to her character. I really only know that she’s Monty’s wife and has a past with Tommy. However, if Wallace’s point comes to fruition in Season 2, that could change.

I want to see Moore being a power player on this show, and it seems like they might be setting her up to be. So, here’s hoping that if we get more Landman it also means we get more Cami.