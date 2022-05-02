LeBron James' High School Biopic And Two More Universal Films Are Heading Straight To Streaming
By Erik Swann published
Universal is developing some films for streaming.
By now, it’s more than evident that motion pictures don’t simply dwell in movie theaters these days. Many of them also go directly to the streaming realm and are enjoyed in the comfort of one’s home. Many studios have been shifting their release approaches to match this model, including Universal. Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, the company has already sent a few features to Peacock while simultaneously giving them theatrical releases. But now, the studio is sending LeBron James’ high school biopic and three other films right to the digital platform.
Peacock announced this week that three Universal Pictures productions are set to stream exclusively on the service as originals in 2023. This move stems from a previously reported deal between Universal and the streamer in which the former produces movies exclusively for the service. The first on that list is the aforementioned Lebron James-centric flick, titled Shooting Stars. Produced by the Space Jam: A New Legacy headliner’s SpringHill Company, the feature focuses on his high school years as a phenom in Akron, Ohio, which is where filming is reportedly taking place at this time.
That film will be joined by Praise This, which comes from Girls Trip producer Will Packer. The feature stars Grammy nominee Chloe Bailey as a new member of a community church who helps the congregation shift its musical approach while pursuing her own musical career. Also, joining the streaming lineup is John Woo’s The Killer. The Face/Off director hasn’t directed American films in a while, so this latest outing should be a nice treat for cinephiles.
Together, Universal and Peacock appear to be doing their best to ensure that cinematic content is plentiful within the world of streaming. It makes sense when you think about how the cinematic landscape is continuing to evolve. In a statement, Kelly Campbell, who oversees Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer and International for NBCUniversal, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:
The streaming service got a big-leg up last year when the studio behind franchises like Jurassic World and Fast & Furious opted to license its films to NBCUniversal’s streamer instead of HBO Max. So this year alone, fans can expect to see upcoming movies like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope and Halloween Kills on the platform. And when these originals drop next year, the platform should be in a prime position to succeed.
Following Shooting Stars, Praise This and The Killer, one can only imagine what else Universal Pictures has planned for the service. But regardless, be sure that you have a Peacock Premium subscription so that you can check films out as they arrive. And if you already have it, know that there are 20+ great movies to watch on Peacock right now.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.