Liam Payne Was Reportedly Paying $35K A Month In His Girlfriend’s Expenses At The Time Of His Death. An Insider Says She ‘Won’t Be Living The Same’

More than two weeks after the emotional funeral service for former One Direction member Liam Payne, who fell to his death from a hotel balcony on October 16, there are still questions surrounding the circumstances prior to that fatal fall, with at least three people facing charges in connection with the incident, and possibly more charges to come . Since that time, life has also changed immensely for the singer’s girlfriend Katie Cassidy.

Cassidy was on vacation with Payne in Buenos Aries at the time of his death, as the two traveled to attend a Niall Horan concert, as well as to get his visa renewed. After things went sour, allegedly due to his drug use , she returned to the U.S., reportedly hoping he would follow her back to their rented home in Wellington, Florida, where they’d moved only weeks ahead of his death. Now, that home is back on the market, and Cassidy is apparently having to make major adjustments in her life where finances are concerned.

According to Page Six , the social influencer lived a pretty lush life thanks to her internationally renowned beau, who allegedly gave her around $10,000 a month to handler her living expenses, while also allowing her access to his credit card for buying clothing and more. Additionally, the outlet reports she regularly went shopping with Adele Cany, Payne’s longtime stylist and friend, with Payne reportedly funding those trips as well.

All things told, Kate Cassicy is said to have been spending around $25,000 of his money each month, and that her life has obviously changed a bit in that respect since his death. According to an alleged close friend of Cassidy:

Kate has money of her own, so it’s not like she’ll have nowhere to be. She doesn’t have the money that Liam had, of course, but she’s not broke. She makes money through social media partnerships. She won’t be living the same lifestyle she was living with Liam, but she’s going to be OK.

One can assume that if Kate Cassidy wasn't already at a certain level of fame and stature, that she and Liam Payne might not have connected to begin with. So it's not as if she's expected to be completely impoverished now, but losing a $25,000 montly stipend would be a life-changing jolt for just about anyone.

At points during their relationship, fans and followers shared arguably toxic takes on Cassidy's motivations, saying that she was just into Payne for his money, which Payne clapped back against at times. To that end, the influencer's alleged friend says that Cassidy has no interest in trying to claim any of the singer's wealth or property as tied to his will, the details of which have not been made public. Per the friend:

She says she’s not going to claim anything from his estate because they weren’t married and he has a son. It’s not hers to claim. Of course, [Payne’s death causes] a financial setback, but her sadness has nothing to do with the money — she’s sad that she lost Liam. The money doesn’t matter in comparison.

Liam Payne shares a seven-year-old son, Bear, with his ex-girlfriend, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole. The paid both attended Payne's funeral service in November.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Cassidy and Payne first went public with their relationship in October 2022, and were posing for red carpet pics just a couple of months later. The couple reportedly split up in May 2023, though without any major apparent catalysts leading to the break-up, so it wasn’t so surprising when they rekindled things a month or so later.

Earlier in the first week of December, Cassidy was seen leaving the London apartment where she'd been staying since Payne's death, with a load of luggage and a close friend near, to head back to the U.S. We send our condolences to her and other loved ones during this time of mourning.