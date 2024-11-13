Liam Payne's Girlfriend Is Reportedly Opening Up About 'Hostage Situation' Vacation That Preceded His Death

In the aftermath of Liam Payne’s death, a number of questions still remain regarding the events leading up to his passing in Argentina in October. Police are continuing to investigate the matter and have charged three individuals in relation to the case. All the while, some people have been sharing alleged details about their interactions with Payne during his final days. Now, the late singer’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is reportedly opening about feeling as though she was in a “hostage situation” while vacationing with him prior to him dying at 31.

The former One Direction member notably struggled with substance abuse and, per an autopsy, benzodiazepine, crack cocaine and pink cocaine were in his system when he died. Now, it’s been alleged that the singer’s drug-related issues caused strife between him and Kate Cassidy while they were in Argentina together shortly before he died. A purported friend of 25-year-old Cassidy made that claim to The New York Post , saying:

His drug use was causing a lot of drama. So she gave him an ultimatum: her or the drugs. He chose the drugs, so she had no choice but to remove herself from the situation. She thought she was doing tough love.

While in Argentina, Liam Payne was staying at Buenos Aires’ CasaSur Palermo hotel, where he ultimately died after sustaining injuries from a third-floor balcony fall. A hotel guest recalled seeing Payne and claimed that he was acting erratically in the lobby. It’s now said that Payne and Kate Cassidy’s trip was meant to last only a few days but ultimately lasted two weeks by the time she left the alleged “hostage situation.” Cassidy’s friend shared more details on the influencer’s decision to leave her boyfriend and return to Florida:

She had to go. It was becoming very unhealthy for everyone. She hoped he would follow her back to Miami.

Police conducted raids in the name of the “Stack It Up” singer. When it comes to the three people of interest, they are a friend of the entertainer, a hotel employee and a drug dealer. One of them has been identified as waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, who’s been charged with abandonment leading to death and the supply and facilitation of narcotics alongside the other two people. During an interview, Paiz admitted to meeting up and doing drugs with the 1D alum during a night but said that he did not give drugs to him.

Kate Cassidy, who dated Liam Payne for two years, is allegedly skeptical of the waiter's claims. As her friend went on to say:

She says that he’d say anything to get out of this. It’s lie after lie after lie. She doesn’t think they had an intimate night together and she says that the entire interview was completely self-serving. She is looking forward to seeing what happens when he is prosecuted.

The local authorities’ investigation into the death of Liam Payne remains ongoing. All the while, tributes from Simon Cowell , Shawn Mendes and more have been shared in Payne's honor. It remains to be seen whether those who’ve been charged will face further legal action or if others might share supposed details on the last days of the singer’s life.