‘It Kind Of Ruined The Show For Me’: Linda Hamilton Explains Why Filming Stranger Things’ Final Season Gave Her Imposter Syndrome
Linda Hamilton is a huge Stranger Things fan!
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things finally started production last month following the end of 2023’s writers and actor strikes which stalled production. While the details of what’s next for Hawkins and the Upside Down remain thin, we do know The Terminator’s Linda Hamilton is joining the Netflix series for its last hurrah. Amid all of this, the actress recently opened up about going from a fan of the series to being part of the cast.
For the time being, we have no idea how Linda Hamilton will actually come into play in the next season of Stranger Things, but the actress did recently share her thoughts on joining the show. In her words:
While speaking to Us Weekly this week, Linda Hamilton said she’s been following the Netflix series since it started and has truly fallen in love with it, as so many others with a Netflix subscription can also attest to. However, because she’s been so into the show, she felt a bit of imposter syndrome creep up when she joined in on the production. As she continued:
If you don’t know what imposter syndrome is, it’s basically when someone feels like they are a fraud or doubt their own abilities in a circumstance despite their clear abilities to belong somewhere. Clearly, Linda Hamilton is perfect to be in Stranger Things, especially considering she is an ‘80s icon herself having starred in the Terminator movies alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, as she explained, because Stranger Things was such an important show to her already, she didn’t feel like she could just seamlessly fit in with the rest of the class.
Plus, going on Stranger Things is going to come at the price of Linda Hamilton skipping out on the final season of the show, or so she says, because she typically doesn’t watch projects she is part of. All that being said, she also shared that she’s been “having a really good time” on the set of the series and remains “thrilled” to be part of the whole thing.
Linda Hamilton also suggested that she wasn’t told how Stranger Things ends, but the scripts she has read have been “really good.” We can’t wait to see what the actress brings to the Netflix series and to learn how her mysterious character fits into the final season of the hit show. What do those Duffer Brothers have cooking up for us?
Sarah El-Mahmoud
