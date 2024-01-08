Stranger Things Season 5 Is Officially In Production, See How The Cast Of The Netflix Show Celebrated

The wait for Stranger Things Season 5 hasn’t been the easiest, and fans have been eager for updates regarding the show’s send-off season. Filming was originally set to take place in the summer of 2023 but was ultimately delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. It was recently reported, however, it was reported that the cast and crew would be getting back to work by the first part of 2024. Well, that is indeed the case, as it’s officially been announced that production has begun. With that, the cast of the hit Netflix series celebrated in a sweet way.

It was alleged just a few weeks ago that Stranger Things was on the verge of starting production in Atlanta. Amid the rumors, the show’s official Instagram account shared the confirmation that the creative team has officially arrived to set. The occasion was also marked with a sweet photo that includes the entire principal cast. Also with them are the show’s co-creators and EPs, Matt and Ross Duffer. You can see the lovely, black-and-white group photo of the stars down below:

It honestly does my heart well to see the likes of David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin and more back together again for their final go-around. One of the various aspects of the series that fans have come to love is the pitch-perfect roster of stars that have been assembled. The sight of them in one room and smiling together is surely comforting to those who’ve been eager to see them reprise their famous roles.

For the past few months, only slight teases regarding the new episodes have been shared. The Duffer Brothers, in particular, have been dropping a number of (non-spoilery) behind-the-scenes tidbits. Most recently the Duffers shared a cast update, which showed the folks who would be reporting for duty. Even that listing stirred up theories amongst fans, since one name on the page had been mysteriously crossed out. Leave it to those two to keep us guessing.

Otherwise, the Stranger Things cast has discussed the show ending, and their thoughts on the matter have varied. David Harbour, who plays Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper, explained that he was “excited” to go back and to “wrap it up in a bold, amazing way.” Eleven herself, Millie Bobby Brown, declared that she’s “definitely ready to wrap up.” Considering how much of the story has been told at this point, she’s “very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up.”

What we know about Stranger Things Season 5 is that it'll see the gang from Hawkins mounting one last stand against the villainous Vecna, who you should know about. With the forces from the Upside Down invading their hometown, it's going to take all of our heroes' might to defeat the terrifying threat once and for all.

It goes without saying that the actors still have plenty of work to do before they finally do complete their journeys with the show, of course. One would think that it’ll be a somewhat bittersweet experience for the beloved ensemble. Chances are they’ll relish their final moments on set together. I’m truly excited that filming on Season 5 has begun and hope that it goes as smoothly as possible for all of the smiling faces in that photo and their collaborators.

While an official release window has not been confirmed for Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, it seems most feasible that it’ll arrive in 2025. You can stream the first four seasons, in the meantime, using a Netflix subscription, and occupy yourself with the offerings on the 2024 TV schedule.